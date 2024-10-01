Discover America's Best Organic Mattress Sale at My Green Mattress

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress announces its exclusive "Discover America's Best Organic Mattress Sale," offering substantial discounts on certified organic mattresses and premium sleep accessories . From Friday, October 4th to Tuesday, October 15th, customers can enjoy up to $250 off mattresses and 15% off sleep accessories. This sale offers an affordable opportunity to experience the health and wellness benefits of sleeping on a premium organic mattress.

"At My Green Mattress, we're dedicated to offering families the highest quality certified organic mattresses at affordable prices," said Tim Masters, owner of My Green Mattress. "Our 'Discover America's Best Organic Mattress Sale' makes it easier than ever to invest in a healthier sleep environment."

During the sale, customers can take advantage of big savings including:

$250 off on King Mattresses

on King Mattresses $175 off on Full and Queen Mattresses

on Full and Queen Mattresses $125 off on Twin Mattresses

on Twin Mattresses 15% off on Bedding, Bases, & the Emily Organic Crib Mattress

The Pure Eco Organic Kids Mattress is excluded from the sale, but with prices starting at just $599, it is always an incredible value.

The discount is automatically applied at check-out. Go to mygreenmattress.com to benefit from the low prices.

With cooler weather and the holiday season approaching, October is the ideal time to upgrade to a high-quality, eco-friendly mattress. My Green Mattress products are made with natural materials such as organic latex, wool, and cotton, which provide excellent breathability and temperature regulation. All My Green Mattress products are free from polyurethane foams, fiberglass, and flame-retardant chemicals, making them a safer, healthier choice for your family.

Each product – from the Emily Organic Crib Mattress for infants to king-sized mattresses for couples – is thoughtfully crafted in the USA to provide optimal support and comfort. Whether you're replacing an old mattress or upgrading your entire sleep setup, the Discover America's Best Organic Mattress Sale is the perfect chance to make a mindful investment in your well-being and the planet.

My Green Mattress offers industry leading benefits to ensure customers can shop confidently, including free FedEx shipping to the continental US, a 365-night sleep trial, and a 20-year warranty on mattresses.

About My Green Mattress: Founded in 2007, My Green Mattress is dedicated to crafting certified organic mattresses that prioritize health, comfort, and sustainability. Shop our line of luxurious adult mattresses to safe and supportive options for children .

