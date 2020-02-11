Discover Casio's Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Him And Her

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is around the corner and finding the perfect gift can be challenging. How about a meaningful and functional gift this time around, to celebrate and strengthen the love you share? If you are searching for inspiration, whether a musician, watch collector, or fitness enthusiast, Casio America, Inc has something for everyone!

For Watch Lovers ($120)

Celebrate with matching timepieces that remind you from time to time about the bond you share. This is the ideal his-and-hers G-SHOCK pair for active couples. The GBA800 -1A is perfect for the G-SHOCK lover, the collector, or the fitness enthusiast. The GMAB800 -1A goes well with the modern, active woman that is looking to stay on top of her fitness goals.

Both models showcase the toughness and durability that G-SHOCK is recognized for in addition to step tracker functions, a Bluetooth® link, and the G-SHOCK connected app. Designed and engineered to make the most of your daily workouts, both timepieces provide access to several functions that support workout routines.

The GBA800-1A and the GMAB800-1A retail for $120 each. Visit gshock.com to learn more.

For Music Lovers ($119)

Regardless of gender, Casio's Casiotone CT-S200RD is the ideal gift for musicians. Create a new beat to remember this special day or enjoy the CT-S200's library of 60 built-in songs. This ultra-compact CT-S200 lets you make music wherever and whenever you want. The CT-S200 features 61 full size keys, an easy-to-read LCD display, built-in carrying handle, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, and more. The CT-S200 is also available in white and black and it retails for $119.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

