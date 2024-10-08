Discover Cultural Products in Hebei: Yuxian Paper-cut

News provided by

Great Wall New Media

Oct 08, 2024, 23:19 ET

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:

A carving knife and a sheet of paper, with each cut continuous and each line connected—through these delicate strokes, the beautiful life of the Chinese people is vividly portrayed.

Continue Reading

Hebei's Yuxian Paper-cut art has evolved from its earliest form, where symmetrical beauty was achieved through repeated folding and cutting, to intricate paper cuts created using a small knife and the yin-yang carving technique. By blending different methods, this art form transforms into a world of infinite possibilities.

Planner: Cao Zhaoyang

Choreographer-directors: Zheng Bai, Mi Wenting

Cameraman: Liu Zhicheng

Post-production editor: Liu Zhicheng

Translator: Song Lifang

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526424/Yuxian_Paper_cut.mp4 

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Voices of NPC deputies translated into different languages with AIGC

Voices of NPC deputies translated into different languages with AIGC

During this year's Two Sessions, reporters from the Great Wall International Communication Centre (GWICC) gathered the brilliant views of the NPC...
Global Link 丨Chinese Spring Festival celebrated across world

Global Link 丨Chinese Spring Festival celebrated across world

A news report from Great Wall New Media: This year marks the first year that Chinese Spring Festival has been officially listed as a UN floating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics