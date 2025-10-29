What Hebei Can Offer丨Biomedicine and Beyond

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A News Report from Great Wall New Media -- Among Hebei Province's 107 key specialized industrial clusters, the biopharmaceutical cluster in Shijiazhuang High-Tech Zone has emerged as a model of high-quality development and a key engine driving Hebei's integration into the global health industry chain. The cluster has established a comprehensive industrial system covering R&D, manufacturing, distribution, and supporting services.

Centered in the Shijiazhuang High-Tech Zone, the cluster recorded an output value exceeding 125.72 billion yuan in 2024. It is home to over 300 biopharma enterprises, including five leading companies such as CSPC, North China Pharmaceutical, and Yiling Pharmaceutical, which remain firmly ranked among China's top 100 pharmaceutical industrial enterprises. Together, they reflect the cluster's strong momentum and growing international competitiveness.

Backed by a robust policy support system, Shijiazhuang continues to optimize fast-track approval channels, international certifications, financial incentives, and talent recruitment. This has fostered an open, innovative, and globally connected biopharmaceutical ecosystem that is attracting increasing international attention. This year, delegations and media groups from Brazil have visited the city to gain deeper insights into the cluster's development.

In this episode of What Hebei Can Offer, British overseas communication officer Adrian takes you behind the scenes of the "Made in Shijiazhuang" brand to explore how this rising biopharma hub is contributing to the global healthcare industry.

SOURCE Great Wall New Media