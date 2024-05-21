Discover Hidden Gems: Choice Hotels Associates Recommend Top Summer Hotels and Destinations

"Choice is uniquely positioned for guests taking road trips this summer with 4,000 of our hotels located within one mile of a highway entrance and more than 2,000 located near popular destinations, including beaches and national parks," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels. "From scenic escapes and family getaways to cultural gems and romantic weekends, Choice has 'A Stay for Any You' across 22 brands for travelers looking to make memories this summer, all bookable on ChoiceHotels.com."

The top hotel recommendations from Choice associates included the following:

Choice Privileges members can earn points by staying at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 45 countries and territories. Members can also earn points by using one of two new co-branded credit cards where cardholders can earn on everyday purchases including gas, groceries, and home goods. Choice's family of brands range from upper upscale and upscale, full service, boutique and resort-like hotels Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to midscale, economy and Extended Stay hotels including Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Everhome and Mainstay Suites.

To book your next Choice Hotels stay, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting St, North Bethesda, MD 20852, email: [email protected] .

© 2024 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.