Discover Holiday Magic Across Pierce County's Hidden Corners

Your guide to winter wonder in the mountain towns and small communities of Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. , Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Tacoma-Pierce County invites you to unwrap the season with the Holiday Magic Calendar, a handpicked collection of festive experiences tucked into the charming corners of Pierce County. From snow-dusted foothill towns to cozy fireside inns, this is the ultimate guide to making your holidays glow. Plan your perfect winter escape at VisitPierceCounty.com/Holidays.

Father Christmas visits families at Christmas Regale at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum as part of the Simpler Times holiday travel itinerary for Tacoma and Pierce County.

Small-Town Traditions, Big Holiday Spirit

Where the mountain meets the mistletoe, communities across Pierce County light up with classic cheer. Holiday markets, immersive experiences, and even holiday-themed wildlife encounters keep the magic going throughout November and December. Celebrate at the Hootenanny Holiday Market in Wilkeson, sip cocoa along the Orting Home for the Holidays Tree Lighting, or watch the streets of Edgewood sparkle during its holiday light show. For a true hometown holiday, Sumner's Bridge Lighting and the glimmering Fantasy Lights in Spanaway carry the season in storybook style.

Holiday Adventures at the Mountain's Edge

Pierce County's mountain communities are where winter dreams come to life. Step aboard the Mount Rainier Railroad's Christmas with the Clauses Train Ride, winding through the forests of Elbe and Ashford, or make a weekend of it with a stay near Mount Rainier National Park, where snowshoe trails and alpine views are straight out of a snow globe. For a delicious detour, visit a local farm for winter markets filled with handmade gifts and fresh cider.

Extend the Magic with an Overnight Stay

The best way to experience the season is to slow down and stay awhile. Pair a day of small-town lights with a night at a rustic lodge, boutique inn, or a cabin warmed by wood stove glow. Whether it's mountain quiet or Main Street cheer, an overnight stay turns a short trip into a memory.

For the full calendar of events, lodging options, and inspiration for your winter getaway, visit VisitPierceCounty.com/Holidays.

