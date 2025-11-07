Pierce County Invites Winter Travelers to Find Solitude and Snow in the "Snow Seeker" Itinerary

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Tacoma-Pierce County invites winter travelers to slow down, bundle up, and discover the peaceful side of the Pacific Northwest with "Snow Seeker: A 3-Day Itinerary." The new itinerary highlights the quiet beauty of Pierce County's snow season, where mountain air feels sharper, the forests fall silent, and small-town life settles into a comforting rhythm near Mount Rainier.

Elk wander through the snow in the Free-Roaming Area of Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Washington. Northwest Trek is home to Winter Wildland, where wildlife and winter wonderment meet.

Snow Seeker offers visitors a slower, cozier kind of adventure filled with local flavor, scenic drives, and fireside evenings. The itinerary connects travelers with the mountain communities of Ashford, Eatonville, Elbe, and Crystal Mountain, where snow turns familiar trails, main streets, and forest roads into something extraordinary. It is an experience built for those who prefer coffee shops over crowds, warm cabins over commotion, and stillness over speed.

"Winter is Pierce County's best-kept secret," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer at Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "It's the season when travelers can enjoy Mount Rainier and the surrounding towns without the noise of summer. It's quiet, calm, and full of those moments that make people fall in love with this part of Washington."

The itinerary invites travelers to explore the county at their own pace. Snow seekers can take peaceful walks through the foothills, watch wildlife move through the snow, and return to lodges that feel tucked away in time. Meals are hearty and familiar, served in places where locals know your name and visitors are treated like old friends. Evenings end near fireplaces, where conversations stretch late and the scent of wood smoke lingers in the air.

"Snow Seeker is about giving yourself permission to rest," Wakefield said. "It's the feeling of watching snow fall outside your window, of finding quiet in a beautiful landscape, and of remembering what travel is supposed to feel like."

Travelers can learn more and plan their winter escape at VisitPierceCounty.com.

