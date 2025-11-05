Discover Holiday Magic in Pierce County's Festive Cities

Your guide to lights, parades, and cozy stays across Tacoma and beyond

TACOMA, Wash. , Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Tacoma-Pierce County invites you to celebrate the season with the Holiday Magic Calendar, a curated lineup of winter events across the county's most festive cities. From waterfront lights to historic parades and cozy markets, the calendar brings together the best of the holidays in one easy guide. Plan your perfect winter getaway at VisitPierceCounty.com/Holidays.

The Tacoma Narrows Bridge at Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Wash.

Where Pierce County Shines Bright

Get ready for a glow-up of epic proportions. Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium transforms Tacoma into a wonderland of glowing creatures and color. Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park—the largest drive-through display in the Northwest—delivers miles of sparkle for families and friends. Add a spin around the rink at Ice Lights at Sprinker Recreation Center for a full day of frosty fun.

Small-Town Cheer, Big Holiday Style

From charming parades to glittering bridges, the region's towns know how to do the holidays right. Experience the Sumner Bridge Lighting, wander the festive streets of Puyallup's Victorian Country Christmas, or catch the Lakewood Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting as carols and cocoa fill the air. In Fife, the annual Tree Lighting brings neighbors together for an evening of classic holiday warmth, while Gig Harbor's Lighted Boat Parade illuminates the waterfront in nautical style.

Make It a Holiday Getaway

There's no reason to rush the magic. Stay overnight at a boutique Tacoma hotel, a waterfront inn in Gig Harbor, or a family-friendly stay near Puyallup's holiday markets. Wake up to the scent of roasted coffee, explore nearby shops and museums, then end the night beneath a canopy of twinkling lights.

For the full calendar of events, lodging options, and inspiration for your holiday escape, visit VisitPierceCounty.com/Holidays.

About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. For more information, visit VisitPierceCounty.com.

