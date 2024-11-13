Discover Mexico's Culinary Marvels with Marriott Bonvoy

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's discerning traveler seeks experiences that connect them to the heart and soul of a destination, particularly through its local cuisine — authentic flavors and aromas that evoke the essence of the place they are exploring.

Cuzamil, The Westin Cozumel The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Mexico, renowned for its rich culinary heritage, is a true gastronomic paradise with a vibrant and ever-evolving food scene. Notably, the country boasts 8 restaurants featured in the prestigious 50 Best Restaurants Latin America list and 157 establishments awarded the coveted Michelin star—an indisputable mark of quality in the gourmet world.

Marriott Bonvoy's hotel portfolio has transformed into culinary destinations of their own, each offering memorable dining experiences across Mexico's most iconic regions. Guests and visitors alike are invited to embark on a flavorful journey that celebrates the diversity of Mexican culture through an unforgettable tasting experience.

In the Riviera Maya, located along the Caribbean coast and celebrated for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and rich cultural history, Executive Chef Roberto Riveros leads the culinary vision at St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya. With over 18 years of experience in fine dining — including Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels worldwide — Chef Riveros, alongside his team of sous chefs and culinary experts, infuses creativity, passion, and exceptional skill into every dish served across the resort's dining venues.

Among these are standout restaurants such as Chaya, where Mediterranean flavors meet locally sourced ingredients; Riviera, a beachfront haven showcasing Mexican delicacies; and the celebrated Toro restaurant by award-winning Chef Richard Sandoval. A pioneer of pan-Latin cuisine, Chef Sandoval offers guests the finest regional flavors through one-of-a-kind dining experiences. One such example is the exclusive "six hands" dinner held this past June, where Chef Sandoval, Chef Gino Dávila, and Executive Chef Roberto Riveros delighted attendees with a curated menu paired with wines from Monte Xanic.

In Mexico City's Polanco neighborhood — famed for its elegant architecture, fine dining, and vibrant cultural scene blending traditional and contemporary elements — lies Sendero Polanco at the JW Marriott Hotel Mexico City Polanco. This restaurant offers a dining experience that goes beyond taste, bringing in quintessential Mexican elements, with standout dishes like bone marrow with corn and roasted octopus with potato. Following a recent renovation, the hotel has expanded its culinary offerings to include new dining venues: Estación 29, inspired by Mexico City's first railway that passed through Polanco; Archiebald, featuring sophisticated American grill cuisine and an extensive wine selection; and Corsi, a contemporary Italian concept with fresh seafood and pasta dishes.

At The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, the restaurant Carolina, helmed by Chef Alejandro Euroza, provides a high-end dining experience. The tasting menus, available in 4, 6, and 10 courses paired with wines, pay homage to contemporary Mexican cuisine using fresh, regional ingredients and authentic flavors, prepared with traditional techniques. Set against the restaurant's breathtaking views, it also offers a bar with signature cocktails and a romantic terrace.

In Mexico City's The Ritz-Carlton, located across from the iconic Chapultepec Park and boasting views of landmarks like Chapultepec Castle and the Monument to the Boy Heroes and its museums, Chef Jonathan Félix brings his culinary vision to life at SAMOS Sabores Míos. Known for its international influences, his cuisine combines authenticity with sophisticated presentation, using innovative techniques like sous vide, a French method of vacuum-sealing ingredients to intensify flavors.

Chef Elihú Sepúlveda spearheads the culinary vision at Al Pairo, the restaurant within Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort in Los Cabos. Standout dishes here include the "mole rosa," designed to create culinary experiences that showcase the richness of local flavors. Guests can also enjoy a unique dining experience at Mako, a beachfront seafood and grill restaurant offering a menu inspired by Mexican cuisine with a modern twist, featuring irresistible options like pressed pork rind tacos, farm-raised totoaba, and the exquisite Mako Burger topped with cheddar foam and caramelized onions. Los Cabos, located at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, is celebrated for its natural landmark El Arco, and its vibrant, laid-back towns. This region invites visitors to explore desert landscapes contrasted with the deep blue of the sea.

Located on Cozumel, Mexico's largest Caribbean island, The Westin Cozumel blends turquoise waters and white sand beaches with a rich history and vibrant ecosystems, including colorful coral reefs, creating a paradise-like, tranquil atmosphere. Chef Alan Villavicencio draws inspiration from the wealth of Mexican gastronomy to craft exceptional dining experiences at Cuzamil, where guests can enjoy an "Inca Maya" menu with dishes like duck dzotobichay, Yucatecan joloches, aticucho of poultry, and even desserts like nicuatole with ice cream — transporting diners to the traditional flavors of the region.

Marriott International properties in Mexico stand out for their rich culinary offerings, inviting travelers to dive into the diverse flavors that define this country and form part of the award-winning Marriott Bonvoy travel program. More than just a rewards program, Marriott Bonvoy connects its members with extraordinary experiences worldwide, from tours and concerts to sports events and culinary festivals.

Mexico is confirmed as a paradise for food enthusiasts, with Marriott International positioned as the ideal destination to explore its world-class gastronomy. With unique culinary concepts and renowned chefs, Marriott offers not just meals but immersive dining experiences that keep its hotels at the forefront of culinary trends. Each trip becomes an opportunity to explore the country's culinary heritage, transforming every experience into an unforgettable memory.

