Discover MiniTool's New Screen Recorder: The Perfect Solution for All Your Recording Needs

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has unveiled a new screen recording software: MiniTool Screen Recorder. This new application allows you to capture your screen and webcam, as well as add annotations.

Key Features of MiniTool Screen Recorder 1.0

Support recording screen, webcam, system audio, and microphone audio.

Support recording full screen or selected region.

Support adding annotations in real-time.

Support adjusting webcam position, shape, and size.

Support recording at up to 4K resolution.

Support recording videos at 15 fps, 20 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 50 fps.

Support recording videos at standard quality, high quality, or original quality.

Support presetting recording duration.

Support customizing recording hotkeys.

Support for light and dark themes.

Screen, Webcam, System, and Microphone Audio Recording

MiniTool Screen Recorder supports recording your computer screen. You can choose whether to record system audio or microphone audio. Furthermore, this screen recorder supports webcam recording. Both the computer's built-in webcam and external webcams can be recognized and selected. This is ideal for recording gameplays and tutorial videos.

Full-Screen or Selected Region Capture

MiniTool Screen Recorder allows you to record the entire screen or a specific area to meet different needs. When demonstrating interactions between multiple applications, full-screen recording shows the complete workflow. To highlight a specific part or function, recording the specific area helps viewers focus attention.

Real-Time Annotation

For clearer explanations while recording, MiniTool Screen Recorder 1.0 provides a practical set of annotation tools, allowing you to showcase content by highlighting text, drawing patterns, and adding arrows, rectangles, ellipses, serial numbers, and text. Additionally, this annotation tool supports adding a whiteboard for real-time sketching and note-taking while recording.

Webcam Position, Shape, and Size Adjustment

Through Settings, you can switch the webcam display shape to be either rectangular or circular. You can also set its position to the top left, top right, bottom left, or bottom right corner of the screen recording area. Furthermore, you can adjust the size of the webcam display area.

4K Resolution Recording

MiniTool Screen Recorder supports high-definition screen recordings of up to 4K resolution, making your video look super clear. It's ideal for presentations requiring extreme detail, such as recording gameplay and video editing.

Multiple Frame Rate and Video Quality Options

MiniTool Screen Recorder provides a flexible range of recording frame rates, including 15 fps, 20 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, and 50 fps. So, you can match the motion smoothness according to your needs. You can also record at high quality, original quality, or standard quality to balance video quality and size.

Preset Recording Duration

With MiniTool Screen Recorder 1.0, you can preset the recording duration in the software settings. This desktop application has no recording time limit. Setting the recording duration in advance can help you meet the video upload duration limits of some social media platforms. For events with fixed durations, such as online meetings, you can set the recording duration in advance. The recording will then stop automatically when it reaches the duration.

Custom Hotkeys

MiniTool Screen Recorder 1.0 comes with default keyboard shortcuts for starting/stopping recording, pausing/resuming recording, selecting the recording area, and recording in full screen. You can modify these shortcuts in the settings to match your preference and improve your work efficiency.

Light & Dark Theme

MiniTool Screen Recorder supports both light and dark themes to suit your preferences and needs. You can switch to dark mode to reduce eye strain in dark environments, or switch to light mode for sharp, clear contrast under bright lighting.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a software development company that provides customers with complete business software solutions for screen recording, audio and video format conversion, audio to text conversion, video compressing, video editing, data recovery, partition management, and data backup.

