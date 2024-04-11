Discover Puerto Rico Announces Mother’s Day in #PRdise: A Sweepstakes for an Unforgettable Getaway to the Island

Each of the three winners will receive a luxurious four-day, three-night stay for two in Puerto Rico, complete with a pampering spa treatment, a delectable meal at a top-rated fine dining restaurant, a personalized shopping spree, and a tour or experience of their choice.

"We're thrilled to partner with Frontier Airlines, El Convento Hotel, La Concha San Juan Resort, La Central by Mario Pagan, and the Mall of San Juan for our Mother's Day in #PRdise Sweepstakes," said Xiomara Rodríguez, Communications Director at Discover Puerto Rico. "This initiative not only celebrates the incredible women in our lives but also showcases the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of Puerto Rico. We invite everyone to participate and share their heartfelt stories for a chance to win an unforgettable escape to our beloved Island."

Frontier Airlines will generously provide complimentary round-trip tickets for each winner and their plus- one, facilitating a seamless journey to the Island. El Convento Hotel, after a recent multi-million-dollar renovation, will offer luxurious accommodation for the duration of their stay. Winners and their guests will indulge in spa experiences at La Concha San Juan Resort, savor dinner for two at La Central by Chef Mario Pagan and enjoy a $500 shopping spree at the Mall of San Juan.

The sweepstakes will be promoted on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), offering a closer look at the valued partners and the incredible prizes awaiting the winners.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional mothers in our lives with an unforgettable getaway to Puerto Rico! For more information and official rules, visit https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/mothers-day-paradise.

About Discover Puerto Rico: Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico