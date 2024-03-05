Island Welcomes Golf Professionals for 16th Playing of Puerto Rico Open

Puerto Rico Tourism Company, PGA TOUR Announce Renewal to Sustain Professional Event

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA TOUR has arrived for the 16th playing of the Puerto Rico Open this week, when many top players will compete for shares of the record $4 million prize money at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.

Accentuating this year's tournament, Puerto Rico Tourism Company and the PGA TOUR today announced their agreement to continue the tournament through 2026.

The Puerto Rico Open tees off this week on the Championship Course at Grand Reserve Golf Club. The PGA TOUR event brings top players from around the world to the island; to compete on one Puerto Rico's 18 golf courses. The Championship Course is framed by the ocean on one side, El Yunque Rainforest on the other, making it an exceptional special place to play.

"Through our longstanding partnership as the title sponsor, Puerto Rico Tourism Company is proud to continue supporting this global-attention-garnering tournament, a key platform to promote Puerto Rico as a world-class golf destination and a driving force of tourism and economic development," said Carlos Mercado, Executive Director, Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Puerto Rico Tourism Company, which has been a tremendous supporter of the PGA TOUR and the Puerto Rico Open for the last 16 years," said Tyler Dennis, Chief Competitions Officer, PGA TOUR.

Top-echelon golf events are regularly held in Puerto Rico, illuminating the Island's golf destination merit.

"The Puerto Rico Open beautifully showcases what visitors can expect when playing golf here," said Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Some of the PGA TOUR's biggest names and rising stars have won or finished runner-up in the Puerto Rico Open.

Puerto Rico will be represented in the field by Rafael Campos, the island's only PGA TOUR member, Chris Nido, and two rising amateur players – Evan Pena, 15, and Kelvin Hernández, 18. Pena will be the second-youngest player to play in a PGA TOUR event in the last 10 years.

The tournament will be played on the Championship Course adjacent to the oceanfront Hyatt Regency.

Colombia's Nico Echavarría claimed his first PGA TOUR victory in his rookie year at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open and went on to be nominated for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. He returns to defend his title.

He'll be challenged by Campos, who knows the course well and nearly set off a country-wide celebration through his performance in the 2021 Puerto Rico Open. Leading after three rounds, he narrowly fell to the eventual champion late on the final day.

Puerto Rico Open airs on multiple channels Thursday through Sunday this week including Golf Channel (USA) and Golf Channel Latin America in Spanish.

Visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com to learn more about the island.

