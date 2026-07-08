Discover Puerto Rico Brings Viral Puerto Rico Song to Life with Official Music Video

After Generating Millions of Views Online, the Viral Hit Comes to Life Through a New Official Music Video and Sing-along Experience Filmed Across Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After capturing the attention of audiences across social media, the viral Puerto Rico song that became an unofficial anthem for travelers dreaming of the Island now has an official music video and sing-along experience, bringing the internet phenomenon from screens to some of Puerto Rico's most iconic destinations.

The music video and sing-along version debuted today following weeks of online momentum that transformed the song from a playful social media creation into a fan-favorite celebration of the Island.

The viral 'Puerto Rico Song' comes to life through a new official music video by Discover Puerto Rico.

Since its release, the song has generated hundreds of millions of plays across social platforms, inspiring user-generated content, singalongs, and widespread engagement online. As the phenomenon continued to grow, creator Bill Stiteler (Saxboy Billy) and Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's official destination marketing organization, came together to bring the song to life through the official music video filmed across the Island.

The project represents a rare evolution of a viral, fan-driven song into an official music video, transforming an organic social media phenomenon into a celebration of Puerto Rico's culture, communities, and regional identity.

The Story Behind the Phenomenon

"I created the song because Puerto Rico is one of those places that leaves a lasting impression on people," said Bill, creator of the Puerto Rico song. "I never imagined it would resonate with so many people online, let alone lead to an opportunity to film an official music video across the Island. It's been incredible to see how people have embraced it."

Bringing the Puerto Rico Song to Life

The production recreates many places, experiences, and moments celebrated throughout the Puerto Rico song, transforming the lyrics into a visual journey across the Island. Filmed across multiple regions of the Island, the video takes viewers beyond the traditional tourist experience to showcase the places, people, and culture that make Puerto Rico unique.

While San Juan and Caguas serve as central characters in the story, the video highlights the richness and diversity found throughout the Island, inviting viewers to explore Puerto Rico's distinct regions, towns, and experiences.

The music video was filmed at iconic and locally loved locations across Puerto Rico, including Old San Juan, El Morro, Distrito T-Mobile, Toro Verde Urban Park, downtown Caguas, Balneario Monserrate, Terruño and the Kioskos de Luquillo, as well as Las Croabas in Fajardo. Throughout the video, viewers experience the spirit of Puerto Rico through its music, food, culture, outdoor adventures, and warm hospitality.

Sing-along Version: Fans Can Be Part of the Viral Hit

Because no summer anthem is complete without a sing-along, Discover Puerto Rico is also releasing an official sing-along version on YouTube, allowing audiences everywhere to sing along to the viral hit.

The experience features a playful coquí that guides viewers through the lyrics, transforming one of Puerto Rico's most beloved symbols into a companion for Puerto Rico's newest summer anthem.

Together, the music video and sing-along version invite fans not only to watch the song come to life, but to become part of the phenomenon themselves.

Why Discover Puerto Rico Embraced the Song

"From the moment we saw the incredible response to the Puerto Rico song online, we knew it represented something much bigger than a viral trend," said Storm Tussey, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. "The song captured the joy, pride, and energy that people feel when they experience Puerto Rico. By bringing Bill to the Island, we wanted to celebrate that authenticity while showcasing that Puerto Rico is so much more than a single destination. This video is an invitation to discover the people, communities, and experiences that make the Island unique."

Experience a Journey Beyond San Juan

While San Juan serves as a gateway for many visitors, the music video intentionally highlights some of the communities, landscapes, and experiences that showcase the full diversity of Puerto Rico.

The project intentionally spotlights communities and experiences across Puerto Rico, from the cultural heart of Caguas and the beachside energy of Luquillo to the coastal beauty of Fajardo. Through the lens of the song, viewers are introduced to a Puerto Rico that is rich in local traditions, regional flavors, outdoor adventures, and authentic experiences found throughout the Island's diverse regions.

The project also highlights local Puerto Rican brands, including Arrecife, whose swimwear is featured throughout the production, and Malta, which serves as the official beverage partner of the music video.

Why Summer Is the Perfect Time to Explore Puerto Rico

The launch comes as Puerto Rico enters one of its most vibrant and rewarding seasons. Summer on the Island is tropical in its fullest expression, offering experiences that can only be enjoyed during this time of year.

Visitors can enjoy the warmest ocean temperatures of the year, creating ideal conditions for snorkeling, diving, sailing, paddleboarding, kayaking, and other water-based adventures. Summer also brings some of Puerto Rico's most distinctive natural and cultural experiences, from bioluminescent bays at their brightest and leatherback sea turtle nesting and hatching season to beginner-friendly surfing conditions along the east and south coasts, as well as seasonal celebrations such as Piña Colada Month in July and Rum Month in August.

Whether inspired by the song, the video, or the experiences featured throughout both, travelers are invited to discover why summer remains one of Puerto Rico's most rewarding times to visit.

The official music video and sing-along version are now available across Discover Puerto Rico's digital platforms and social channels.

To watch the video, explore summer travel inspiration, and access seasonal travel offers, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico