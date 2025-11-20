Discover Puerto Rico Unveils "Mi Casa Mi Navidad": An Immersive Digital Journey through the Island's Holiday Traditions

New interactive digital experience invites audiences worldwide to explore Puerto Rico's cherished Christmas customs through storytelling, local artistry, and family connection

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the longest holiday season in the Western Hemisphere, Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), proudly launches Mi Casa, Mi Navidad, an immersive digital experience that allows users to truly engage with the warmth, joy, and unique traditions of the Puerto Rican holiday season. Inspired by an original storybook illustrated by a local artist, this interactive hub brings to life the Island's culture, music, and flavors through interactive storytelling and gamified elements.

Developed in collaboration with acclaimed local artists Mundo Nana & Nina and illustrator Waldemar Lozada, Mi Casa, Mi Navidad blends technology and tradition to offer a virtual window into a Puerto Rican home during the holidays.

"It's important to us to share the richness of Boricua traditions with everyone, whether you're part of the Puerto Rican diaspora, a local resident, a visitor to our Island, or someone discovering our culture for the first time," said Dalissa Zeda, Digital Marketing Director at Discover Puerto Rico. "With Mi Casa, Mi Navidad, we want people everywhere to experience the warmth and togetherness that define our holiday season."

"This launch is a vibrant tribute to Puerto Rico's culture and the joy that unites us during the holidays," added Storm Tussey, Chief Marketing Officer at Discover Puerto Rico. "Through this initiative, we're inviting visitors to connect authentically with the Island and experience the true spirit first-hand."

Experience Highlights

Virtual Interactive Hub: A dedicated landing page connecting all campaign elements: the storybook, audio narration, and downloadable recipe "gifts."





Bilingual Digital Storybook (eBook): A four-chapter story available in English and Spanish that follows two sisters visiting Puerto Rico and rediscovering the meaning of Christmas through family traditions.





Audiobook: A bilingual, immersive audio version of the storybook, enriched with ambient sounds like coquí frogs, laughter, and traditional instruments that bring each chapter to life.





A bilingual, immersive audio version of the storybook, enriched with ambient sounds like frogs, laughter, and traditional instruments that bring each chapter to life. Iconic Puerto Rican Recipes: Traditional Holiday recipes inspired by the Nochebuena chapter, featuring dishes such as asopao, arroz con gandules, and coquito.

A Story of Family, Tradition, and Discovery

Audiences follow sisters Lara and Lía as they reconnect with their Puerto Rican roots, guided by Abuela and Abuelo. Along the way, they discover the joy of parrandas, learn about Los Reyes Magos, and experience the meaning of Nochebuena. The narrative is nostalgic and warm, highlighting family unity, cultural pride, and the rhythm of Boricua life.

"Seeing our childhood come to life through our words and Waldemar's illustrations has been the most special part of this collaboration, reflecting our Puerto Rican roots and the love of family," said Caroll and Joanne López of creative studio Mundo Nana & Nina. "We are thrilled to imagine every family connecting with this story and enjoying it as much as we do."

"Collaborating with Discover Puerto Rico and so many talented people ensures that this heartfelt project will reach audiences both on and beyond the Island," added illustrator Waldemar Lozada. "As a Puerto Rican artist, it's a wonderful opportunity to share my work and passion for art with the world."

Launch and Access

The launch of Mi Casa, Mi Navidad marks the start of a phased content rollout throughout the holiday season, with new chapters, collaborations, and cultural spotlights unveiled in the coming weeks.

Audiences can visit the virtual hub starting November 20th to explore the storybook, listen to the audio experience, and discover recipes that bring Puerto Rico's festive joy into homes around the world. Visitors will also find resources to learn more about upcoming holiday events on the Island, including Three Kings Day, Octavitas, and Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián, which continue the celebration well into January.

To learn more and begin your journey, visit https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/mi-casa-mi-navidad

Download audios, images, and promotional videos: https://we.tl/t-swcNGmlZZC

