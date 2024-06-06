Discover Recovery Welcomes Leia Snyder as New Head of Business Development for Pacific Northwest Markets

CAMAS, Wash., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Recovery is excited to announce the addition of Leia Snyder to our team. Leia will lead our business development initiatives across the Pacific Northwest markets, leveraging her extensive experience and passion for helping others.

Leia is dedicated to assisting clients, families, and organizations in finding high-quality treatment options. With nearly a decade of experience in the substance use disorder and mental health treatment field, Leia has served in various pivotal roles, including Case Manager, Outreach Liaison, and Peer Counselor. Her diverse background has equipped her with the skills necessary to identify the right placements to meet clients' needs.

In recovery herself, Leia brings a unique and compassionate perspective to her work. She understands the challenges faced by those struggling with addiction and is committed to making the recovery process as smooth as possible for clients. Leia has dedicated her career to helping those in need and is excited about the opportunity to assist individuals in finding their path to recovery from substance abuse and mental health disorders.

Leia shared her enthusiasm about joining Discover Recovery: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support individuals in finding their way to a healthier, happier life. My own recovery journey has fueled my passion for this work, and I look forward to contributing to Discover Recovery's mission."

We are confident that Leia's expertise, dedication, and empathetic approach will significantly benefit our clients and the broader community. Discover Recovery warmly welcomes Leia Snyder and anticipates the positive impact she will make in the Pacific Northwest.

**About Discover Recovery**

Discover Recovery is a leading provider of comprehensive treatment programs for substance use disorders and mental health issues. Our mission is to offer personalized and effective care to help individuals achieve and maintain long-term recovery. For more information, visit www.discoverrecovery.com.

