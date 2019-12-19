Discover Relaxation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

"In addition to our beautiful beaches and 60-miles of coastline, Myrtle Beach is home to an abundance of stress-free environments that are focused on the overall well-being and health of our guests," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Travelers can nourish their mind, body and soul through various wellness experiences, ranging from relaxing spas to outdoor activities and unique restaurant offerings along the coast."

For travelers seeking to enhance their New Year's resolutions, plan for an unforgettable wellness getaway in Myrtle Beach. Whether alone or with a loved one by your side, explore these calming spas, outdoor attractions and oceanfront restaurants that will leave you feeling refreshed:

At The Awakening Spa, solo travelers and couples alike can restore their mind and body after a busy holiday season during a relaxing mineral bath, facial or massage.

The Cinzia Spa and Wellness Center, located inside a 17,000 square-foot sanctuary, is a great place to escape from it all with a variety of treatments, including the paradise ritual wrap, sugar glow and the blissful body renewal.

At Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington Beach State Park, visitors can find solace along the shores of Myrtle Beach while viewing nature, fishing off the piers or running along groomed trails. Nature lovers, avid runners and bird-watching pros can enjoy a relaxing day on the coast.

and Huntington Beach State Park, visitors can find solace along the shores of while viewing nature, fishing off the piers or running along groomed trails. Nature lovers, avid runners and bird-watching pros can enjoy a relaxing day on the coast. After window shopping at Market Common, rent an electric bike at Pedego and experience the surrounding area on two wheels. Feel the freedom and smell the ocean breeze as you wind through the quintessential streets of Myrtle Beach and explore the local bike paths and groomed trails.

and explore the local bike paths and groomed trails. Glide around the Market Common District with a rental from Myrtle Beach Segway. Located on a former Air Force base, guests can ride a Segway through beautiful natural landscapes while taking in the Myrtle Beach scenery that's full of wildlife, history and local eateries.

scenery that's full of wildlife, history and local eateries. Discover relaxation on the water during one of Myrtle Beach's dolphin tours where you can get close to natural feeding areas of the Atlantic Bottlenose dolphin. These serene habitats provide one-of-a-kind views of beautiful dolphins as they splish and splash in the water.

dolphin tours where you can get close to natural feeding areas of the Atlantic Bottlenose dolphin. These serene habitats provide one-of-a-kind views of beautiful dolphins as they splish and splash in the water. Brookgreen Gardens is a calming outdoor paradise with local flora and more than 2,000 works by 425 artists, making it the largest and most comprehensive collection of American figurative sculpture in the nation. Stroll the scenic grounds of four former rice plantations and take in the beautiful scenery in a stunning garden setting. Don't miss the Lowcountry Zoo and butterfly house!

Take a peaceful walk and clear your mind along the 1.2 mile-long Oceanfront Boardwalk and Promenade. Whether you want to dig your toes in the sand, walk along the ocean or window shop, the Boardwalk is a great place to explore the Myrtle Beach coastline.

coastline. Watch as fishing boats stroll in with the freshest of catches at Wicked Tuna, a hook-to-plate style restaurant featuring Lowcountry cuisine. It's here you'll find a unique culinary experience with panoramic views of the Carolina coast.

Enjoy Southern hospitality and relaxing oceanfront dining at the Sea Captain's House. The menu includes a mix of dishes inspired by the sea, including their famous She Crab Soup. Guests can also enjoy a piece of Myrtle Beach history inside the building that was built in 1962.

