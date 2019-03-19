Discover San Antonio's Food Trails

This new flavorful and fun culinary adventure is being organized by San Antonio-based non-profit Culinaria. The San Antonio Food Trails are a categorized expedition to restaurants and bars that offer some of the region's best cuisine and beverages, as decided by a committee of leading local restaurateurs, food experts and culinary ambassadors. The three food trails launching are tacos, barbecue and margaritas.

"We feel San Antonio has a lot to offer," says noted celebrity Chef Johnny Hernandez of Grupo La Gloria restaurants, who has been a part of the development of the San Antonio Food Trails. "We wanted to make it easier for visitors and locals to visit places they may have never experienced otherwise."

With specifically curated lists on its mobile friendly site, the San Antonio Food Trails program is designed to be a convenient way for travelers to get the most out of their culinary adventure to the Alamo City.

"The addition of the Food Trails component was a natural evolution of the dining scene in San Antonio," says Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, president/CEO of Culinaria. "We always want to make sure we are adapting and evolving as an organization committed to visitors and locals alike. We will be adding more trails after our inaugural launch. In the future, we will engage the community to submit their favorite spots for consideration on a food trail."

San Antonio has long been known as the heart of Tex-Mex food and has evolved as a destination for Tex-Next, with diverse chef-owned restaurants, thriving farmers' markets and cooking classes. With its confluence of cultures, San Antonio is one of only two cities in the country designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, honoring the city's culinary history.

Restaurants on the San Antonio Food Trails will be on a two-year rotation to give ample time for patrons to go on several "food crawls." Explore, mix-and-match experiences and share your experiences using #safoodtrails #culinariaeats and #safoodculture. The San Antonio Food Trails are sure to be a conversation piece for any lover of great local cuisine.

Plan your San Antonio Food Trails adventure at http://culinariasa.org/food-trails. For trip planning and more on San Antonio's culinary scene, go to VisitSanAntonio.com.

About Culinaria:

Culinaria is an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting San Antonio as a premier wine and food destination while fostering community growth and enrichment. Culinaria is a registered 501 c (3) tax-exempt organization. A volunteer board of directors who represent the community and guide the organization in its mission to champion the wine and food industries governs Culinaria.

About Visit San Antonio:

Visit San Antonio is a 501(c)6, and serves as the sales and marketing arm of San Antonio as a leading leisure and meetings destination. San Antonio welcomes 37 million leisure visitors annually. Hospitality is one of the top five industries in the city, contributing $15.2 billion into the local economy and employing more than 140,000. More information about Visit San Antonio can be found at visitsanantonio.com.

