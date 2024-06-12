Stars and Stripes on Houston Street Launches this year!

SAN ANTONIO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All are invited as San Antonio turns red, white and blue for the Fourth of July holiday and to be a part of the inaugural festive San Antonio Stars and Stripes on Houston Street. Events are July 1 to 7, with marquee experiences scheduled for the weekend of July 4-7. Stars & Stripes on Houston Street revelry includes a street parade along the highly decorated historic promenade in the heart of San Antonio, family friendly Picnics in the Parks, themed movie nights in downtown parks, pop up Paletas and Popsicles to cool everyone down, music and cocktail events and more. Fourth of July weekend will feature Salute at Sunset River Parades on the famous River Walk saluting all branches of the military. A can't-miss is the Stars and Stripes Concert at the Alamo with living history, live music from the U.S. Air Force Rock Band and a spectacular drone show narrated by Pat Green. The city's official celebration offers all-day fun and lights up the sky with a fireworks show at Woodlawn Lake Park. For more programming, and to plan your holiday getaway, go to VisitSanAntonio.com.

San Antonio’s Fourth of July celebrations are bigger and brighter than ever in 2024 with the launch of Stars and Stripes on Houston Street. VisitSanAntonio.com

San Antonio Stars & Stripes on Houston Street is a collaboration between the City of San Antonio, CENTRO San Antonio, the Alamo and Visit San Antonio.

