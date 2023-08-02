Discover the Allure of Morocco with Wego and Moroccan National Tourist Office Exciting New Partnership

An increase of 39% YoY in the number of searches from MENA to Morocco

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), team up with Moroccan National Tourist Office to showcase the magic of the country.

Wego continues to partner with leading tourism boards globally to provide more choice for travelers and promote the best of those destinations, making it easier for travelers to discover their unhidden charms.

From left to right: Mamoun Hmedan, CCO and MD, MENA and India of Wego and Adel El Fakir, Chief Executive Officer at National Tourism Office

Through the company's cutting-edge platform, travelers will be empowered to explore Morocco's hidden gems through immersive virtual experiences, curated itineraries, and tailored suggestions that cater to their unique preferences.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego said: "We are excited to embark our partnership with Moroccan National Tourist Office. This partnership is set to inspire and captivate travelers worldwide, igniting a sense of wanderlust. We recorded over 39% increase in the number of searches to the country in 2023 in comparison to the same period last year, with over 2 million searches so far. We are looking forward to forging a long-lasting relationship with the board."

Morocco offers a diverse range of experiences for all types of travelers during the summer.

For history and culture enthusiasts, exploring the ancient medinas of cities like Marrakech and Fes is a must. Immerse yourself in the bustling souks, admire stunning architectural masterpieces like the Koutoubia Mosque, and visit historical sites such as the iconic Jardin Majorelle.

Nature lovers can embark on an adventure to the Sahara Desert, where they can experience the magic of camel trekking, spend a night under the starry desert sky, and witness mesmerizing sunsets over the golden dunes.

Beachgoers can head to coastal towns like Essaouira or Agadir, where they can relax on pristine sandy beaches, try water sports like surfing, or savor delicious seafood.

Food enthusiasts can indulge in the aromatic flavors of Moroccan cuisine, sampling tagines, couscous, and traditional mint tea in local restaurants or joining cooking classes to learn the secrets of Moroccan culinary delights.

With its vibrant markets, captivating landscapes, rich heritage, and warm hospitality, Morocco offers an unforgettable summer experience for travelers of all interests.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

