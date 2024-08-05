Discover the history of the original Czech lager at the unique Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience exhibition in Prague!

PRAGUE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The immersive audiovisual exhibition Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience, where the story of the famous Pilsner beer comes to life in a completely unique way, celebrates one year since its opening in the historic building on Wenceslas Square. The exhibition was visited by hundreds of thousands of visitors and it became one of the top 5 most visited tourist attractions in Prague.

Experience the story of the first golden lager for yourself

Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience, Prague, Czech Republic (PRNewsfoto/Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience)

The Pilsner Urquell Experience is a unique attraction in Central and Eastern Europe. It is the only brand home of Plzeňský Prazdroj in the world. "The exhibition maps the historical events that led to the creation of Pilsner beer as we know it today. Using state-of-the-art technology, it allows visitors to witness this fascinating story live and experience it for themselves," says Karen Hartley, CEO of The Original Experience Company. In addition, visitors can try out the art of proper beer tapping literally on their own in the Tapster Academy.

One of the five most visited tourist attractions in Prague

The unique exhibition concept has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world and they can now enjoy the interactive exhibition in ten languages. It is most often visited by tourists from Germany, the United States, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Italy.

"Since June, we have a combined ticket to The Original Tour and a ticket for a one-hour cruise on the Vltava River with Prague Boats. As part of the exhibition, visitors will learn about history and Czech culture with all their senses, which they can then take in on a sightseeing cruise on the Vltava River," adds Romana Jedličková.

Food and experiences

In the traditional Beer Hall, guests can taste properly poured draught beer, which is taken care of by our specially trained tapsters. A special Beer Sommelier Dinner is a real novelty of its kind. It is a tasting menu where each of the five tasting courses is paired with different beers from the Czech Republic and other European countries. In addition, guests are guided through the tasting by one of our experienced tapsters so they can learn more about the origins of specific beers.

