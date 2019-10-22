Discover the James Avery Artisan Jewelry Handbag Collection

Inspired by founder James Avery's original jewelry designs, the Avery Handbag Collection features four handbag styles and three classic colors. From clutches to oversized totes, the line is designed and crafted with the same care and attention as the brand's jewelry.

"Company Founder James Avery is famous for saying that the challenge is to 'keep things simple; avoiding designs that are cluttered, contrived or overly cute'," said James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer, Karina Dolgin. "Our simple, yet meaningful, jewelry designs inspired us to create the Avery Handbag Collection."

The company's long-time customers will appreciate the hardware; designed in the Texas Hill Country by James Avery designers to coordinate with the company's jewelry. The collection is inspired by one of their original jewelry designs – the African Beaded Ring. Brought out of retirement due to customer popularity, the ring features swirling lines and a simple textured pattern.

The collection features four styles: a clutch, saddlebag, shopper and tote. All handbags are crafted with premium-quality Italian leather; colors include red, black and chestnut.

Each handbag has a water-resistant interior, a one-year manufacturing warranty and comes with care tips to ensure long-life. Prices range from $250 to $490.

"The Avery Handbag Collection is designed for all occasions," said Dolgin. "They are made with the same integrity and quality you've come to expect from James Avery jewelry."

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 92 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

https://www.jamesavery.com

