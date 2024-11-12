Discover the Lineup of Events for the Third Season of LA Fashion Week by N4XT Experiences

Join us alongside our title partners, W Hollywood and Stella Jets , and premier partners, Snapchat , Nike and Citi , for an elite lineup of unforgettable events and programming. Be part of the movement shaping the next era of fashion.

W Hollywood

6250 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90028

November 13th - 15th, 2024

10am - 7pm

For any press inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

LA FASHION WEEK SCHEDULE

FULL SCHEDULE IMAGERY

CREATOR'S LOUNGE + MARKETPLACE

RSVP HERE

The Creators Lounge and Marketplace is a vibrant space where creators, influencers, and trendsetters connect with exclusive brands. In exchange for unique user-generated content, attendees receive curated gifts and gain access to an exclusive shopping experience with top fashion and lifestyle brands including

424, AGCF, Amoeba Records, Borden, Chuks Collins, Fenty Beauty, Head of State, Houghton, Lost Daze, MAC Cosmetics, Maisie Wilen, Marrisa Wilson, Pascal Design x Dess Dior, Poppi, PRISCAVera, Sami Miro Vintage, Snapchat, Theophilio, Unity Service, Wastra by Adith Hendart and Elfira Kaunang.

This is the ultimate networking and discovery hub, offering creators a firsthand look at cutting-edge collections and the opportunity to engage with iconic names in fashion.

NIKE SPORT X STYLE STUDIO

FLYERS

Wednesday, November 13th – Thursday, November 14th

Event: Sport x Style Studio

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm

Link to register: https://www.nike.com/experiences/events/details?eventID=48025

(registration is not required ahead of time, but will need to register at the entrance)

Rooted in running, remastered for style—join us this Los Angeles Fashion Week in celebrating Nike's iconic retro running collection! Stop by the Nike Sport x Style Studio to check out curated sport inspired style looks from LA Times Image Fashion Director, Keyla Marquez. Explore hyper local photography, unlock creative Nike giveaways, and hang out with the style community.

Wednesday, November 13th – Thursday, November 14th

Event: Remaster Your Style Workshop

Time: 1:00pm

Link to register:

(registration is required, spaces are limited)

Come remaster your style with Georgina Trevino at the Nike Sport x Style Studio. Join us for a DIY workshop with LA creative and artist, Georgina Trevino, to remaster your style! You will be led through a workshop to customize some Nike accessories with jewels, charms, and other metal materials.

Friday, November 15th

Event: Runway to Run: The Intersection of Sport and Fashion

Time: 3:00pm

Link to register: https://www.nike.com/experiences/events/details?eventID=48037

(registration is required, spaces are limited)

Join fashion director, Keyla Marquez, Run Crew Founder and Leader, Mariah Dyson, and Nike Athlete for a panel discussing the intersection of sport, style, and culture.

LAFW Partners:

Media Partners: Los Angeles Times , Highsnobiety

Title Partners: W Hollywood , Stella Jets

Premier Partners: Nike , Citi , Snapchat , Gaia , NY Makeup Academy , Academy of Hair Dressing

Entertainment Partners: Cirque du Soleil , Rasa

Creative Collaborators: Fenty Beauty , MAC Cosmetics , Poppi , Nailing Hollywood

About N4XT Experiences:

N4XT Experiences is a live-event company and the owner of LA Fashion Week, Los Angeles' signature fashion event. N4XT Experiences has transformed LA Fashion Week into a platform for distinctive physical and digital immersive experiences under the reimagined LAFW brand and, in addition, will shortly be launching BEAUTYDAYS, a globally-touring festival celebrating beauty, health and wellness. N4XT Experiences is dedicated to championing innovation, technology, sustainability, and inclusion within the fashion and beauty industries.

Follow them on:

INSTAGRAM: @lafw

TWITTER: @lafw

FACEBOOK: @lafw

TIK TOK: @lafwofficial

SNAPCHAT: @lafwofficial

YOUTUBE: @lafashionweek

SOURCE N4XT EXPERIENCES