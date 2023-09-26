Discover the Power of Fasting for Health and Longevity at The Fasting & Longevity Summit Taking Place from January 2-8, 2024

Fasting experts Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, MPP, and Dr. David Jockers, DNM, DC, MS, will teach you how to fast safely and effectively to improve your health at The Fasting & Longevity Summit.

Key Takeaways:

The Fasting & Longevity Summit explores the benefits of ancient fasting practices, guiding participants toward enhanced vitality and combating chronic diseases.

Your hosts, Dr. David Jockers and Joseph Antoun , MD, PhD, will dive into fasting's potential to rejuvenate the body and improve overall health and longevity.

Discover how to fast effectively and safely to improve your quality of life.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is thrilled to announce the upcoming Fasting & Longevity Summit . This transformative online event will provide attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to harness the power of fasting for improved healthspan and reduced inflammation. Taking place from January 2 - 8, 2024 , this free virtual summit is open to anyone wishing to explore fasting as a life-enhancing practice.

About the Summit :

The Fasting & Longevity Summit goes beyond offering immediate health solutions. Instead, it advocates for a lifelong transformation.

Participants will be guided on a deep dive into the world of fasting. At this summit, attendees will discover how fasting can be an effective strategy to counter chronic diseases, increase vitality, and prevent future health problems. Throughout the summit, attendees will be equipped with practical knowledge and community support, ensuring they are empowered to implement fasting as a transformative lifestyle in a safe and effective way.

For further details and registration, visit the free, virtual summit at: https://summits.drtalks.com/fasting-longevity-summit/

Meet the Hosts :

The summit is anchored by two prominent figures in the world of fasting and longevity:

Dr. David Jockers, DNM, DC, MS , a doctor of natural medicine, corrective care chiropractor, and bestselling author. His commitment to the transformative power of functional medicine has positioned him as a leading voice in fasting, the ketogenic diet, and natural therapies for health and longevity.

Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, MPP , is the CEO of L-Nutra and a driving force behind the global rebranding of fasting as a positive health intervention. Dr. Antoun has been instrumental in bringing fasting science to the forefront, allowing millions to benefit from its life-enhancing effects.

Both hosts share a united mission: to underscore the importance of fasting as a key component in our genetic blueprint, with the potential to significantly extend healthspan and lifespan.

About DrTalks :

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to learn about the tools and strategies needed to achieve your health goals. To learn more about DrTalks visit our newsroom: https://drtalks.com/newsroom/ .

