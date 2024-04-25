Discover the Secrets to Gold Medal Success with Sports RD Angie Asche

California Almonds and Angie Asche share why exercise recovery is essential for all athletes

MODESTO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every four years, the world comes together to watch the most extraordinary athletes showcase a lifetime of dedication to their sport. From swimming and gymnastics to tennis and golf, the U.S. teams are being finalized and preparing to have their gold medal moment on the podium in Paris. For those viewers who may be inspired this summer to re-commit to fitness or try a new sport, sore muscles may become a challenge. To help, California Almonds and Sports Dietitian Angie Asche are spotlighting the secrets to gold medal fitness: including proper exercise recovery.

As a former competitive athlete, and wife of a former professional baseball player, RD Angie Asche knows a thing or two about the hard work and dedication that goes into becoming a top athlete. In 2014, Angie founded Eleat Sports Nutrition® where she works with athletes nationwide, including training U.S. athletes preparing to "go for the gold," and actively encourages everyone to build exercise recovery into their daily routine. Angie emphasizes the importance of rest and recovery for athletes of all skill levels, with these 3 key tips:

There's no gold medal performance without gold medal recovery: Recovery from exercise is often overlooked, but it's one of the most important aspects of any fitness routine to allow your body the proper time it needs to rest and recharge. It's essential to give your body enough time to rest to allow your muscles to recover but also choose nutrient-rich foods that aid in your entire routine, like eating almonds for their exercise recovery benefits. Get a hot start with quality sleep: Lack of sleep can negatively impact your physical and mental capabilities. While prioritizing your sleep might not seem easy with a busy schedule, consistency throughout the week is key to reenergizing your mind and body. Stick the landing and don't forget to hydrate: Don't forget your warm-ups, cool-downs and short breaks in between intervals. Use these brief rest periods as an opportunity to hydrate. This helps to prevent dehydration and exhaustion during exercise.

"Whether you're going for a mile run, participating in team sports, or aspiring to train like a star athlete, it's essential to take the time to let your body recover. Almonds are a key snack I share with my pro-athlete clients because of their exercise recovery benefits," says Angie Asche. "Not only do almonds support your overall health and recovery, but they can be easily worked into any routine—that's a win-win."

Funded by the Almond Board of California, a recent study conducted for 4 weeks among 64 healthy U.S. adults ages 30-65 who are occasional exercisers, found that those who ate two servings of almonds experienced reduced fatigue and tension, better leg-back strength during recovery, and decreased muscle damage during the first day of recovery.1 More recent research, funded by the Almond Board of California, conducted among 25 mildly overweight middle-aged, physically active but untrained men and women, found that after snacking on two servings of almonds for eight weeks, the participants experienced an almost 25 percent reduction in muscle soreness when performing an explosive power exercise over the recovery period.2 From pro swimmers, gymnasts and other top athletes to those just beginning their athletic journeys, these studies reveal why almonds should have a role in any fitness recovery routine.

One serving of almonds (twenty-three to be exact,) is a well-rounded snack to keep in your gym bag because they provide 6 grams of plant-based protein, 4g of fiber, 13g of "good" unsaturated fats and only 1g of saturated fat. Almonds also provide key nutrients, such as 50% of your daily recommended dose of vitamin E and 20% of your daily recommended dose of magnesium. Vitamin E is a gamechanger when it comes to exercise recovery because it may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress after your workout. Similarly, magnesium has been shown to help maintain normal nerve and muscle function and also support muscle soreness, so it's key when prioritizing proper recovery.

California Almonds has also partnered with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, to help Americans own their prime. Together with Asche and California Almonds, they're helping consumers with a fitness challenge that includes everything from recipes to exercise and recovery routines. Use every day as an opportunity to build a better you! To learn more, visit almonds.com and follow California Almonds on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture.

About Angie Asche

Angie Asche began her professional experience after obtaining a dual Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics and Exercise Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She went on to complete her dietetic internship and Master of Science in Nutrition and Physical Performance at Saint Louis University. Since founding her company, Eleat Sports Nutrition, Angie has worked with hundreds of college and professional athletes nationwide in MLB, NHL, and NFL. She has become a media spokesperson for international brands and is also the author of Fuel Your Body: How to Cook and Eat for Peak Performance.

