Discover the Select Registry Experience and find out why our members are the Gold Standard of Independently Owned and Operated Properties

Select Registry properties deliver a level of personalized service unheard of at hotel chains and a quality of experience only a select few independent properties can attain. Tweet this

"All Select Registry properties are unique and diverse. They range from full-service inns and classic bed and breakfasts to stately mansions and manors, modern boutique and small luxury hotels," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "One of the ties that binds them all together is their commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience. The spirit of hospitality is what sets Select Registry properties apart from the rest. Our comprehensive quality assurance program is a useful tool for both guests and our members."

Select Registry properties are more than just a place to stay the night; they provide guests with a customized experience that cannot be replicated by a large brand or chain. Personalized services and a focus on local products, service and culture are only a few of the ways our properties raise the bar for guests. Discover the difference by Staying Select.

About Select Registry :

For nearly 50 years, Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our upscale properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from back country roads to big city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

Media contact:

Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing

Select Registry

+410 982 6252

Heather@SelectRegistry.com

SOURCE Select Registry