Discover the Thrills of the Outdoors with Sun & Ski Sports' Grand Opening in Salt Lake City/Murray, UT - Just Steps Away from Fashion Place Mall!

SALT LAKE CITY and MURRAY, Utah, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun & Ski Sports is excited to announce the opening of its 33rd store in Salt Lake City, UT. The new Sun & Ski Sports will be in Murray, UT, directly across from the Fashion Place Mall. The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, April 14th from 6pm-9pm & Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10am-6pm.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, April 14th from 6pm-9pm & Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10am-6pm. Sun & Ski Sports 6262 South State Street Murray, Utah 84107

Featuring music, beverages, food, and booths for local outdoor adventure clubs. Representatives from top brands like On, Hoka, Cannondale, Shimano, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, and Haro will be in attendance and offering demonstrations.

Featuring music, beverages, food, and booths for local outdoor adventure clubs—the Sun & Ski Sports grand opening celebration is a fantastic way for locals to connect with other outdoor enthusiasts in the area. Representatives from top brands like On, Hoka, Cannondale, Shimano, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, and Haro will also be in attendance and offering demonstrations.

Sun & Ski Sports is offering hourly door prizes and shoe giveaways during their grand opening celebration. All in attendance may enter-to-win. The grand prize will be a Cannondale 2022 Men's CAAD Optimo 4 Road Bike (retail value of $1000).

Sun & Ski Sports recognizes that the people of Salt Lake City are what make the area unique. To give back to the community, the brand has partnered with Utah's Shelter the Homeless organization to offer donations to those in need.

For every pair of gently worn shoes you bring into Sun & Ski Sports, the brand will deliver your donation to Shelter the Homeless. Plus, for every pair you give, Sun & Ski Sports will also donate a fresh pair. The first 100 people to donate will receive a free "We Care" t-shirt as a thank you for your generosity.

Sun & Ski Sports has also partnered with the popular sock brand, Feetures, to help the less fortunate in Salt Lake City. When you purchase 2 pairs of Feetures Socks from Sun & Ski Sports, Feetures will donate 1 pair to Utah's Shelter the Homeless.

In addition to the new location across from Fashion Place Mall, Sun & Ski Sports currently operates a sister store in Park City, as well as 32 other stores nationwide, and online at sunandski.com. The brand specializes in helping customers find equipment for their next outdoor adventure. With apparel and footwear and gear for the skier, snowboarder, cyclist, runner, or lake enthusiast—no matter the activity, Sun & Ski Sports offers #AdventuresForAll.

Sun & Ski Sports

6262 South State Street

Murray, Utah 84107

About Sun & Ski Sports:

Since 1980, Sun & Ski Sports has been inspiring adventure. Sun & Ski Sports is a specialty outdoor retailer inspiring you to let adventure into your life confidently through exceptional customer service, first-hand expertise, and competitively priced brands ready to perform for any journey – to be where you live and play. Their trademark experience has placed the company at the top of specialty outdoor retailers in America. Sun & Ski Sports has grown to include 32 stores in 13 states across the country, as well as online at sunandski.com, yet still manages to provide that small store feel with big store competitive pricing. They specialize in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to enhance their customer's active lifestyles and year-round activities, including ski, snowboard, bike, run, swim, and more.

