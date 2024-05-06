Discover the Unique Nature of South America & Antarctica with 2025-26 Cruise Season from Princess Cruises

Newly Released Cruises Now on Sale

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The exotic nature of South America attracts travelers to experience the diverse cultures, food, biomes, and the grandeur of the last "untouched" region of Antarctica. In fact, according to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO), a record 105,331 people visited Antarctica last season. With its newly announced 2025-2026 season, Princess Cruises gives more guests the opportunity to see this less traveled part of the world with affordable rates, a wide range of shore excursions, and the comfort of a ship that can safely navigate this journey while offering countless amenities and activities to enjoy.

"Our upcoming 2025-26 cruise season to South America and Antarctica promises remarkable journeys with incredible opportunities to glide through glacial waters of Antarctica to enjoy views of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait – all unforgettable sites to behold," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. "Plus our thoughtfully planned itineraries offer guests more time in robust South American cities to fully immerse themselves in the culture to get a taste of how the locals live."

Why book a 2025-26 South America & Antarctic adventure with Princess Cruises? Top reasons include:

20 destinations in 11 countries with seven total departures, featuring five unique itineraries sailing from November 2025 to January 2026 .

to . Sapphire Princess is on the current IAATO (International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators) approved operator list to cruise this region, sharing in the association's mission to advocate and promotes the practice of safe and environmentally responsible private-sector travel to the Antarctic. Sapphire Princess takes more passengers to Antarctica than any other ship on the IAATO list.

than any other ship on the IAATO list. Antarctica 17-day Adventure cruises feature four days of exploration in the Antarctic region and a special festive voyage that celebrates both Christmas and New Year's Day at sea, complete with an overnight stay in Buenos Aires .

17-day Adventure cruises feature four days of exploration in the Antarctic region and a special festive voyage that celebrates both Christmas and New Year's Day at sea, complete with an overnight stay in . A Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan 16-day journey, offering an overnight in Buenos Aires and breathtaking scenic cruising past the Amalia Glacier.

and breathtaking scenic cruising past the Amalia Glacier. The 53-day Ultimate Antarctica & South America Adventure, connecting Los Angeles and Buenos Aires , with overnight stays in Lima (Callao) and Buenos Aires .

and , with overnight stays in (Callao) and . Numerous opportunities to explore 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Historic Centre of Lima ; Lines and Geoglyphs of Nasca and Pampas de Jumana from San Martin ; Church of Atlántida, the work of engineer Eladio Dieste from Montevideo ; Peninsula Valdés Patagonian Nature Reserve from Puerto Madryn; the Historic Quarter of the Seaport City of Valparaiso from San Antonio .

; Lines and Geoglyphs of Nasca and Pampas de Jumana from ; Church of Atlántida, the work of engineer from ; Peninsula Valdés Patagonian Nature Reserve from Puerto Madryn; the Historic Quarter of the Seaport City of Valparaiso from . Notable scenic cruising of Cape Horn and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Princess brings the local culture on board for destination immersion like no other cruise line, from cultural enrichments like lively Argentine folkloric musicians, savory regional cuisine and dynamic samba classes; to destination experts including South American historians; and specially-themed entertainment including unique sail-in or sail-away celebrations.

For guests wishing to combine a land tour to inspiring inland landmarks before or after their cruise, Princess offers two cruisetour options:

Iguazú Falls Adventure – features the thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as a visit to Rio de Janeiro .

– features the thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as a visit to . Machu Picchu Explorer – visits the ancient Inca compound, Machu Picchu, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, plus a tour of the historic city of Cusco.

Plus, enhancing the value of a South America & Antarctica vacation with Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages allow guests to save over 65% on essentials such as gratuities, Wi-Fi, beverages, and more, providing added convenience and enjoyment for their journey.

For a limited time, guests booking South America and Antarctica vacations for 2025 or 2026 can receive up to $2,300 toward onboard credit and shore excursions, and Captain's Circle members receive up to $100 in savings per guest. Full terms, restrictions and conditions can be found at https://www.princess.com/en-us/cruise-deals-promotions.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

