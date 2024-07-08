Discover the Wonders of Jordan: Wego and Jordan Tourism Board Join Forces

DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board, aimed at promoting the diverse and captivating travel offerings of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Spectacular view of two beautiful camels in front of Al Khazneh (The Treasury) at Petra. Petra is a historical and archaeological city in southern Jordan.

Jordan is renowned for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality, making it a sought-after destination for travelers seeking unique and unforgettable experiences. Through this collaboration, Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board are committed to showcasing the country's myriad attractions, from the ancient wonders of Petra and Jerash to the natural wonders of the Dead Sea and Wadi Rum.

"Wego is excited to partner with the Jordan Tourism Board to highlight the beauty and cultural richness of Jordan to travelers worldwide," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, Wego. "Jordan offers a wide range of experiences for every type of traveler, from history enthusiasts to adventure seekers. We look forward to working closely with the Jordan Tourism Board to inspire travelers to explore all that Jordan has to offer."

As part of the partnership, Wego users will have access to exclusive travel deals, curated itineraries, and insider tips to help them plan their perfect trip to Jordan. Whether travelers are interested in exploring ancient ruins, embarking on a desert adventure, or simply indulging in the country's delectable cuisine, Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board are dedicated to providing them with the resources they need to make their Jordanian adventure a memorable one.

Through joint marketing initiatives, social media campaigns, and promotional activities, Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board will work together to raise awareness about Jordan as a premier travel destination and inspire travelers to explore its hidden treasures.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

