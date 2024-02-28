Discover World Food Trends from FOODEX JAPAN 2024: Biggest Food and Beverage Trade Show in Asia

- 3,913 Booths of 2,879 Companies from 68 Countries/regions from March 5 to 8 at Tokyo Big Sight -

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Management Association (JMA) will be organizing the biggest food and beverage trade show in Asia, FOODEX JAPAN 2024, for four days from Tuesday, March 5 to Friday, March 8 at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto-ku, Tokyo.

Photos from the previous event:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108056/202402226920/_prw_PI3fl_76CKFG9q.png

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108056/202402226920/_prw_PI4fl_rO5oQAGL.png

Since 1976, FOODEX JAPAN has exhibited the latest foods and beverages from over 90 countries and regions, providing an opportunity to expand business by connecting domestic and international exhibitors and leading buyers.

FOODEX JAPAN 2024 will be expanded from last year, using Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Halls 1 to 8 and West Exhibition Halls 1 to 2, with a total space of over 85,000 m2 (up 130% from last year), and will draw 80,000 visitors (including 15,000 from overseas), with buyers from Japan and all over the world including Asia actively engaging in business negotiations.

The most remarkable booths are the National Pavilion, featuring products by countries/regions and FOODEX FROZEN, one of the largest frozen food exhibitions in Japan with the latest and most advanced refrigeration technology and products. In the Seafood Zone, in consideration of reputational damage caused by unfounded rumor over the treated water issue, JMA aims to develop new sales channels, promote attractive Japanese foods internationally, and boost overseas sales channels and export development and expansion.

Opening reception: Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 11:30-13:00

Fishery Networking: Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 17:30-19:30

JMA is offering two types of receptions to demonstrate to the world the safety and high quality of Japanese marine products, which have suffered reputational damage due to unfounded rumor over the treated water issue. In this tasting event, the association offers ambassadors and overseas buyers high-quality seafood prepared using unique Japanese cooking. JMA will communicate the high-level safety of Japanese seafood to the world.

Floor Map: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108056/202402226920/_prw_PI2fl_D8NE3g8L.jpg

Exhibitors/exhibited products search: https://www.jma-tradeshow.com/foodex/webguide_en/index.php

Seminar information: https://www.jma.or.jp/foodex/en/seminar/index.html

