Discover Your Inner Strengths: Author, Lori Gradley Unveils an Empowering New Wellness Book That Guides Readers on A Journey of Self Discovery

GUELPH, ON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International writer and renowned author, Lori Gradley unveils her latest masterpiece, "How to think and Succeed by Empowering Your Mind." This transformative book promises to unlock the hidden potential within every individual, offering a roadmap to a life brimming with happiness and abundance.

How to Think & Succeed by Empowering your Mind Lori Gradley, Author & Mindset Coach

In this highly anticipated book, readers are invited to embark on a profound journey of self-discovery, delving into timeless principles of personal growth while harnessing the inherent mental tools they possess. Through insightful wisdom and actionable strategies, Lori unveils the secrets to unlocking the mind's full potential, empowering readers to conquer obstacles, foster resilience, and cultivate a mindset of boundless positivity. It is a pathway to unparalleled success enriching every aspect of one's well-being.

Dr. L. Brown, proclaimed "How to Think and Succeed by Empowering Your Mind is an in-depth, thought-provoking path of inspiration, science and the awe of a positive mindset."

D. Jamison, Mental Health Therapist mentions "This holistic book involves years of wellness experience, scientific strategies and heartfelt life lessons that offers practical solutions on becoming your best self."

Now available in print, eBook and hardcover thru various distribution channels. Our Media Kit is available upon request. Learn more from our book website: www.lorigradley.com or visit Lori's company, Splendid Inspiration, https://splendidinspiration.com

Lori Gradley,

Email: [email protected]

905 541-6636

About Lori Gradley

Lori Gradley is an internationally recognized writer, author and mindset coach with over three decades of experience in personal development. Renowned for her expertise in empowering people to reach their fullest potential, Lori has earned acclaim as a top sales producer, having operated multiple successful businesses.

Her motivational company, Splendid Inspiration offers transformative online wellness courses and personalized coaching sessions. Based in Ontario, Canada she is a loving mother and wife who has a flair for crafting empowering content dedicated to inspiring individuals worldwide.

SOURCE Lori Gradley