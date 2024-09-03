DiscoverGreece.com Launches Europe's First Custom Version of GuideGeek Travel AI

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers planning a trip to Greece or traveling in the country now have a free AI travel assistant called Pythia to answer any and all travel or tourism questions about Greece. DiscoverGreece.com recently launched the AI travel genius on its website and WhatsApp, making Greece the first country in Europe to leverage GuideGeek artificial intelligence technology from Matador Network .

GuideGeek Credit: DiscoverGreece.com

"With so many islands and historical sites and an extremely vibrant culture, there are endless experiences in Greece for travelers," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Pythia helps travelers zero in on the best trip for them, whether that's island hopping in the Mediterranean or wine tasting in Macedonia."

Travelers can ask Pythia to plan an entire itinerary, or answer specific questions about activities, monuments, restaurants, hotels and more. AI generates the personalized, real-time responses, trained on extensive data from DiscoverGreece.com as well as over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology .

"We know a little bit more about destinations in Greece than other sources on the internet," says Panos Kokkalis, digital products manager of Marketing Greece, the parent company of DiscoverGreece.com. "We're very pleased with how Pythia prioritizes information from our website and weaves in other data sources as needed to provide instant and complete answers to any question travelers might have."

Matador Network has already partnered with destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) in North America and the Caribbean such as Aruba, RenoTahoe, Idaho, Illinois and Estes Park, Colorado.

"After doing extensive research, we determined that GuideGeek offered the best AI solution for us because it's so customizable for our needs, and so accessible to travelers via WhatsApp and Discovergreece.com," says Kokkalis. "Our legal team had a lot of questions, but we worked through them because this is important. The whole tourism industry is heading toward AI and we want Greece to be a leader in this new platform for engaging visitors."

Now that GuideGeek has addressed EU compliance requirements through its partnership with DiscoverGreece.com, it plans to launch additional custom versions of GuideGeek in the EU within the coming months. In addition to helping travelers plan their trips at every stage of travel, Pythia is also providing Discovergreece.com insights into how visitors think and what they're looking for.

"It has been eye opening to see what users are asking when they start messaging with Pythia," says Kokkalis. "The fact that you can message back and forth with the AI like a person in over 50 languages helps us see how visitors phrase questions and what's on their mind. It has already led to key takeaways that have shaped our content and marketing strategies."

