Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires Casa Palmera

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a nationwide leader in behavioral health services, has acquired Casa Palmera in San Diego, California, a nationally-recognized facility providing evidence-based treatment for adults dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.

The staff of Casa Palmera consists of licensed professionals including a medical doctor, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, registered nurses, social workers, and master's level therapists. Treatments take place in a residential community situated along the San Dieguito River Valley, three miles inland from coastal Del Mar, California.

"We recognize the growing unmet needs of those struggling with substance use and mental health disorders," said Joe Tinervin, division president for Discovery Behavioral Health. "Our acquisition of Casa Palmera helps us further solidify and enhance our continuum of stellar behavioral health services while meeting the needs of this population. We are poised to help ensure more people can gain access to affordable, quality treatment."

In addition to the acquisition, Discovery Behavioral Health will enhance the Casa Palmera team with seasoned industry professionals. Joining as national director of outreach for the Substance Use Division is Jonathan Gross, formerly of Recovery Ways in Salt Lake City, UT, where he served as national director of referral relations, overseeing professionals in markets across the United States, as well as the Hawaiian Islands. Specializing in substance abuse and complex co-occurring mental health disorders, Gross has worked in a variety of roles within behavioral healthcare over the past decade.

Also onboard is Christina Hammett, regional director of clinical outreach of the Substance Use Division for Discovery Behavioral Health. Hammett brings nearly 20 years of experience in the medical/behavioral health field, including positions with Promises Behavioral Health and GlaxoSmithKline.

John Peloquin, president & CEO of Discovery Behavioral Health stated, "Our acquisition of Casa Palmera further enhances our ability to provide proven, clinically-sound, affordable addiction treatment to California and beyond. This acquisition brings us one step closer to changing the paradigm for how Substance Use Disorder treatment is conducted in America."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading healthcare provider in the U.S. in the treatment of substance abuse, mental health, and eating disorders, offering successful residential and outpatient evidence-based treatment of children, teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. For more information visit www.discoverybehavioralhealth.com.

