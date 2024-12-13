Discovery Behavioral Health Expands Access to Substance Use Treatment through Optum Medicaid in Texas

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., a national leader in measurement-informed care for eating disorders, mental health and substance use announced today that its Houston-based Prevention and Recover Center (PaRC) is now accepting Optum for Medicaid patients, expanding access to care for low-income individuals and families in Houston and surrounding areas in Harris County, which has an estimated 940,000 enrollees. PaRC offers detox and residential and outpatient programs for adults and adolescents. Rachel Everett, President of Discovery's Substance Use Division says, "The need for substance use treatment is significant. Through collaboration with our local and state partners we are excited to increase access to care to battle this epidemic."

The economic impact of addiction in Texas is undisputable. A 2023 report from The Perryman Group of Waco revealed that the use of fentanyl and other opioids alone cost Texas $50.1 billion in economic output and $84.6 billion in pain and suffering, lost quality time with family and limited personal activity. It also resulted in the loss of almost 517,000 jobs.

John Peloquin, Discovery's President & CEO says, "We have worked diligently to establish trusted relationships and contracts with payers and managed care organizations serving Texans and welcome the opportunity to serve even more residents. And because we offer an added year of free monitoring and assessment through our Discovery365® platform, we feel we can give patients an even greater opportunity for lifelong recovery."

For more information on Discovery Behavioral Health, visit www.discoverybh.com

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why we created Discovery Behavioral Health with a focus on making measurement-informed care accessible and affordable. Our full continuum of care includes 100+ treatment programs including services for: detoxification, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient TMS and psychiatry, virtual care. We are a contracted provider with 100+ payers and managed care organizations with treatment programs in successful operation since 1985. When treatment is complete, we make a lifetime commitment to our patients by welcoming them into our growing family of alumni, offering one year of free post discharge monitoring and support through Discovery365®, and free aftercare programs and support groups.

Contact:

Sandra Sellani

SVP, Marketing & Public Relations

949.463.8683

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health