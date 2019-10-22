Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires New Life Addiction Counseling & Mental Health Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a nationwide leader in mental health services, has acquired New Life Addiction Counseling & Mental Health Services, located outside of Baltimore in Pasadena, M.D. This outpatient facility has a sterling reputation for providing evidence-based adult treatment for drug and alcohol addiction as well as treatment of co-occurring mental health issues including anxiety, depression and bi-polar disorder.

Established in 1984, New Life is a dual-diagnosis center with outpatient treatment tailored to strengthen those struggling with substance misuse, drug and alcohol addiction, and mental health issues.

The center's acquisition by Discovery Behavioral Health comes at a time when an opioid crisis continues to engulf the nation. While nationwide the epidemic recorded a downtick in fatal overdoses between 2017 and 2018, the number of opioid-related overdoses in Maryland increased 14.8 percent in the first half of 2018. Most of the deaths were related to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is often added to heroin and cocaine to boost their effects without the user knowing, according to the Maryland Department of Public Health. Maryland continues to rank 7th among the 50 states with the worst drug overdose death rates.

"This area of the country continues to suffer the brunt of the nation's opioid epidemic. Too often, fatal overdose deaths are the result of a lack of available treatment. New Life, Treatment Center with its long history of effective treatment of drug and alcohol addiction, is committed to helping turn the tide in the region's worst health crisis," says Joe Tinervin, President of Discovery Behavioral Health's Substance Use Division.

Discovery Behavioral Health CEO John Peloquin said, "New Life has a well-deserved reputation for delivering exceptional patient care, and we are excited to provide a broader array of behavioral health services to an underserved population. Our combined team is comprised of talented and compassionate industry professionals who share the same core values of increasing access to quality care and 24/7 family support."

About Discovery Behavioral Health | Discovery Behavioral Health is an in-network, leading U.S. healthcare provider in the evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. It offers residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

