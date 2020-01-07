Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires Seattle Treatment Centers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a nationwide leader in mental health services, has acquired Associated Behavioral Health Care (ABHC) of Seattle, one of the leading providers of addiction and mental health services in the Northwest with four centers located throughout greater Seattle. The acquisition which took place on December 31, 2019, caps a banner year for DBH during which it acquired four additional treatment center brands.

ABHC provides medical, mental health and substance abuse/chemical dependency outpatient behavioral health services. With four locations in the Puget Sound region in Bellevue, North Seattle, West Seattle, and Kent, it is one of the largest providers of behavioral health outpatient services in Washington State. Over its 20-year history, ABHC has built a reputation amongst the health care and legal community that is second to none.

"Associated Behavioral Health is among a handful of companies in the country that provide all facets of behavioral health care. ABHC's CEO Alex Bard and his team of acclaimed professionals has created one of the Northwest's largest providers of psychiatry, psychology, psych testing, TMS, chemical dependency counseling and assessments, domestic violence and medication management services," says Joe Tinervin, MSW, Division President at Discovery Behavioral Health.

The acquisition of ABHC comes at a time when the national opioid crisis continues to engulf the nation and specifically, the Pacific Northwest. Two people in Washington state overdose on opioids each day, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. Recently, a new deadly street drug has surfaced in Seattle, carfentanil, a synthetic, illicit narcotic 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl. Yet, only 20 percent of those who need treatment for alcohol or drug addiction in the U.S. receive treatment.

Discovery Behavioral Health President & CEO John Peloquin said, "There's a great need today for the professional treatment of substance use disorder as well as other mental health services. ABHC shares the philosophy of Discovery Behavioral Health, providing access to the comprehensive, evidence-based treatment. We welcome them into our growing family of brands."

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading, in-network, U.S. healthcare provider delivering accessible, evidence-based community care for substance use, eating disorders and behavioral health. Discovery's programs include residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

