Discovery Behavioral Health Adds Two Flagship Residential Treatment Centers to Expand Measurement-Based Care of Eating and Mental Health Disorders in California and Texas

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., a national leader in measurement-based behavioral healthcare, today announced expansion via two large hybrid treatment centers that for the first time unite two of the company's leading brands — Center for Discovery and Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program — under one roof.

The 72-bed facilities in Irving, Texas, and Orange, Calif., provide care for patients with primary eating disorders, primary mental health disorders, and co-occurring substance use disorders. In addition, the company announced the expansion of its Annapolis, Maryland, treatment center to 40 beds, strengthening its presence in regions where demand for behavioral healthcare continues to rise.

The new flagship models give Discovery the opportunity to serve more clinically complex patients. The Orange facility will serve adolescents while adolescents and young adults will be treated in Irving. The expansive new campuses have opened the door for groundbreaking collaborations with leading healthcare partners. At the Orange, California campus, Discovery and adjacent Chapman Global Medical Center anticipate working together to develop and conduct educational programs for clinicians, staff, and the community. Discovery is also currently engaged in clinical research with Mass General Brigham, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital, as well as in a National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)-funded project.

"These campuses also expand our ability to collaborate with best-in-class partners including our neighbors at Chapman Global," said John Peloquin, President & CEO of Discovery Behavioral Health. Measurement-based care remains the hallmark of Discovery, and the insights we gain will not only improve patient outcomes but will also advance our industry by reducing relapse rates and creating clearer pathways to lasting recovery."

Theresa Berton CEO of Chapman Global Medical Center states, "We look forward to collaborating with Discovery on programs that educate patients, staff and the community on the medical and behavioral health model of care."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is redefining behavioral healthcare through a personalized, measurement-based approach to recovery. With more than 130 programs across the U.S., we offer treatment for substance use, mental health, and eating disorders across all levels of care — from residential to outpatient and at-home services. We track twenty-seven key wellness indicators before, during and for one year after treatment with an emphasis on lasting recovery — because what gets measured gets better.

Media Contact:

Sandra Sellani

SVP, Marketing & Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health