Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Dr. Thomas Britton as CEO

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health Inc.("DBH"), a national leader in measurement-based behavioral healthcare, today announced it has appointed Dr. Thomas Britton, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective November 17, 2025. Dr. Britton will succeed John Peloquin and will lead DBH as it grows its industry leadership of measurement-based care.

In making the announcement, the DBH Board of Directors thanked Peloquin for a long and successful career, and for his dedication and long-standing contributions to the company.

Dr. Britton is a thought leader in behavioral health with a reputation for leveraging science-based treatment and compassionate care to yield lasting and impactful treatment outcomes. He brings decades of clinical and executive leadership experience, having served as CEO of Accanto Health, American Addiction Centers, Gateway Foundation and prior to that as a division president at CRC.

"I am both honored and excited for the opportunity to join DBH in its continued journey towards excellence," Dr. Britton said. "In a time when the need for behavioral health support has never been greater, Discovery Behavioral Health stands at the forefront of hope and recovery. Together, we will continue to elevate the standards of care, harness innovation, and ensure that every patient feels seen, supported, and empowered on their journey to wellness."

Discovery Behavioral Health is redefining behavioral healthcare through a personalized, measurement-based approach to recovery. With more than 130 programs across the U.S., we offer treatment for substance use, mental health, and eating disorders across all levels of care — from residential to outpatient and at-home services. We track twenty-seven key wellness indicators before, during and for one year after treatment with an emphasis on lasting recovery — because what gets measured gets better.

