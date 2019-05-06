Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Joe Tinervin as President of the Substance Abuse Division

"I have tremendous respect and appreciation for Joe's accomplishments and leadership in the behavioral health space. Having closely worked with Joe for over a decade, Discovery leaped at the opportunity to add another highly sought-after talent in the industry, to its senior management team," said James Bailey, COO at Discovery Behavioral Health.

With more than two decades of service and leadership in behavioral health and acute care, Tinervin has become an expert at every level of the health organization. After six years as the CEO of Bayside Marin, Tinervin managed operations for newly acquired facilities in Northern California before being promoted to Regional Vice President overseeing all California operations in the former 'Recovery Division' of Acadia Healthcare. He was then promoted to Division President of Acadia Healthcare to oversee behavioral health operations for 12 programs across five states including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico representing a blend of service lines and levels of care including Acute Care Hospitals; Residential Treatment; Partial Hospitalization, and Intensive Outpatient for Mood Disorders, Substance Use Disorders, and Eating Disorders treating children, adolescents and adults.

Tinervin's appointment will be effective as of today, May 6, 2019.

