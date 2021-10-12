Discovery Behavioral Health Opens New Center in Enumclaw, WA for Eating Disorder Treatment in Preteens and Adolescents

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has opened a new eating disorder program in Enumclaw, Washington (about 45 miles south of Seattle). The licensed treatment program, branded Center for Discovery, will treat adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 years, who are diagnosed with a primary eating disorder including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder.

This gender inclusive program will treat no more than eight patients at any given time. Center for Discovery has been offering eating disorder treatment in the Pacific Northwest since 2009 and also has treatment programs in Bellevue, Edmonds and Tacoma, Washington.

Treating eating disorders since 1997, Center for Discovery currently operates residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs in 13 states nationwide. "We specialize in evidence-based treatment for eating disorders, provide treatment in intimate environments, and maintain low staff to patient ratios. Each treatment setting is designed with the intent of replicating our patients' personal, work, and/or school settings, where they can learn appropriate coping and hands-on skills that are easily transferred back to their lives after discharge," says Joe Tinervin, President, Eating Disorder Division, DBH.

Center for Discovery's programming features a dietary program that is inclusive of patients' choices and preferences. Patients are supported in growing toward the involvement in preparation of their own meals -- when appropriate -- while participating in group, individual, and family therapeutic services. The treatment allows patients to gain insight into their disorder and practice coping skills around food that can readily transfer into their daily lives.

"We use Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, trauma-informed therapies, and Exposure Response Prevention (ERP) as part of the treatment experience. Post discharge, we provide access to alumni groups and an alumni app that help patients stay engaged, receive educational and inspirational content, and access support after treatment" says Tinervin. "Recovery is a lifelong process and we give our patients tools to use for the duration."

Discovery Behavioral Health president & CEO John Peloquin notes, "Studies have shown that eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all mental health disorders, surpassed only by opioid addiction. The driving force behind Discovery Behavioral Health is our desire to make evidence-based treatment accessible to all. We work with therapists, payors, patients, and families to raise awareness of eating disorders, provide evidence-based treatment, ongoing aftercare and support for long-term recovery."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric, neurocenters and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community – for life. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Press Contact:

Greg Ptacek

PR | Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

323-841-8002 mobile

[email protected]



SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

Related Links

https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com/

