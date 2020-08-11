Discovery Behavioral Health Opens Two New Centers in Annandale and Fairfax, VA for Adolescent Mental Health Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has opened two new mental health programs in Fairfax County in northern Virginia (about 15 miles west of Washington D.C.). The new treatment centers, branded Discovery Mood and Anxiety Programs, located in the cities of Annandale and Fairfax, will complement DBH's existing residential treatment center in Fairfax Station with all three facilities providing treatment for a primary mental health diagnosis.

In both residential treatment programs, a maximum of eight patients are treated at any one time, offering gender-inclusive treatment for adolescents ages 10-18. At Discovery's outpatient program, treatment is available for adults and adolescents separately in both the partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient levels of care.

"We specialize in evidence-based treatment such as dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance commitment therapy (ACT) and other modalities to create a comprehensive, personalized treatment plan for each patient. Along with these evidenced based interventions, treatment programs include several experiential activities including creative art expression, music and meditation—to provide a well-rounded treatment experience," says Amy Brown, President, Mental Health Division, DBH.

Patients will have a multi-disciplinary treatment team that will provide medication management and education by a board-certified psychiatrist, individual therapy, family therapy, and psycho-education groups for patients and their support system. Discovery values collaboration with families/support system and outpatient providers to ensure best practices and continuity of care. Discovery's focus on reintegration to life with accessible coping skills, addresses how to better manage anxiety, practicing assertive and appropriate communication, time management and other issues associated with appropriate behavior socially and in an academic and/or work environment. Integrating the family and/or support systems into the overall treatment program is also a hallmark of Discovery's therapeutic approach.

"The family and support system are considered integral members of the treatment team. We honor the family and support system as experts on their loved one while we provide care and clinical guidance throughout the recovery process. Once a patient is finished with treatment, they and their families or support system can access free weekly support groups, an extensive referral network and aftercare help," says Brown.

During the pandemic, DBH has initiated special safety measures to protect patients, visitors and staff. Under its COVID Clean Commitment program, all patients are screened prior to arrival at their centers, and all rooms all sanitized at least once daily, among other hygiene and sanitation protocols.

Discovery Behavioral Health President & CEO John Peloquin notes, "The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the nation to experience an unprecedented level of stress and anxiety about the health of ourselves and our loved ones. Those already suffering from mental illness are facing even greater challenges. This is why we believe it is imperative to open our new mental health treatment centers providing greater access to care for all of us enduring the current national health emergency."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. is a leading U.S. behavioral healthcare network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within hospital and community-based centers. Service lines include substance use, eating disorder and mental health programs. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification centers, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for pre-teens, adolescents, young adults, and adults. The company was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

