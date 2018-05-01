Discovery Education Selects Talkdesk Contact Center Platform to Replace Avaya System

Discovery Education chose Talkdesk's easy-to-use cloud-based contact center to support its partner success team based on the platform's intuitive user experience, industry-leading functionality, and tight integrations with systems-of-record including Salesforce to ensure a unified customer support approach. Talkdesk's ability to rapidly deploy their software in minutes, and implement the entire system in under four weeks, allowed Discovery Education to quickly sunset their legacy system with no downtime or loss of productivity.

"Discovery Education is dedicated to empowering educators with the tools and resources they need to create dynamic digital learning environments that support the success of all learners," said Megan Haller, Vice President of Inside Sales and Customer Success at Discovery Education. "The ability to rapidly respond to the needs of the educators we serve is paramount to us, and we are pleased to have Talkdesk support us in this effort."

"We are thrilled to welcome Discovery Education as a customer and are proud to have our platform play a role in supporting education programs and educators across the world," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. "Talkdesk is experiencing strong market share growth and increasing demand from vertical market segments as companies transition away from on-premises legacy systems to a modern-day platform that provides the right mix of scalability, functionality and innovation."

In addition to their critical inbound call needs, Discovery Education will leverage the Click to Call functionality to increase the number of outbound calls while decreasing the time it takes to place them. Tight integrations between Talkdesk and Salesforce will maximize efficiencies for Discovery Education agents.

