Discovery Land at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Nearly Doubles in Size

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The debut of Discovery Land at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was such a success last year that the air-conditioned kids' destination will nearly double in size – to 4,300 square feet – for the June 2019 tournament.

That means extra space for more toys and activities to engage young golf fans and families, including:

Photo opportunities with a variety of characters

Universal Studios

Nickelodeon

Hasbro

A simulated Meijer Home Delivery shopping experience

A 40-foot-long putting experience

Craft zones

Meijer Purple Cow ice cream

LPGA player autograph sessions

"After seeing kids' faces light up when they walked into Discovery Land last year, we knew this was something we wanted to build upon this year," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "Families are a huge part of this event and we want to provide a fun experience for all families who plan to come out and enjoy the event."

Due to the course being re-routed, Discovery Land will be in a prime location – right in front of the 18 Tee, near the Grand Taste and Grand Taste Garden. Discovery Land will be open Wednesday through Sunday and is free to all ticketholders.

Additionally, youth, ages 17 years and under, are invited to participate in a free, two-hour Junior Clinic that will feature fun activities, games and group instruction by LPGA professionals and local golf pros. The Meijer LPGA Junior Clinic will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Boulder Creek Golf Club. To register for the Junior Clinic, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

Participants will receive free admission to the tournament with a ticketed adult.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2018 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the five tournaments have generated more than $4.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

The spring Simply Give campaign will begin May 12 and run through the end of the tournament on June 16. Individuals may purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card at any Meijer store during that timeframe to support the store's local food pantry partner.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #OutDriveHunger, #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer or purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a highlight video featuring the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/VWVpmCAe5LQ.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

SOURCE Meijer

Related Links

www.meijer.com

