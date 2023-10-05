Discovery Life Sciences expands high-throughput proteomics services

News provided by

Discovery Life Sciences

05 Oct, 2023, 08:05 ET

Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialist Adds Next-Generation Capability of OLINK Explore HT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, today announced it has expanded its high-throughput proteomics services with the addition of Olink Explore HT. A next-generation proteomics solution, the new Olink Explore HT platform achieves greater precision and speed—enhancing Discovery's position as a comprehensive provider of proteomics and multi-omic services.

The Olink platform delivers exceptional sensitivity and specificity for protein biomarker measurement. Olink Explore HT is the company's latest solution for high-throughput proteomics, allowing scientists to accurately measure over 5,300 proteins using only two microliters of sample.

The addition of Olink Explore HT to Discovery's research and clinical services will significantly impact three core areas:

  • Deepening biological insights for a nuanced understanding of disease mechanisms.
  • Enhancing biomarker discovery for pre-clinical development and clinical trials.
  • Powering high-throughput proteomic analysis for population-scale health studies.

Discovery's Proteome Center provides the most current technologies in mass spectrometry, plasma proteomics, and the entire spectrum of Olink solutions, including Olink Explore HT, Explore 3072, Target, Focus, and Flex―each designed to suit a variety of scientific objectives. The Center possesses the scientific expertise to maximize the capability of these state-of-the-art technologies to measure thousands of proteins from only microliters of complex samples, including plasma and serum, in a single experiment.

"We are extremely excited to see the entire portfolio of Olink proteomics solutions being adopted by Discovery Life Sciences, a global leader in proteomics applications," said Mike Irwin, Olink VP of Sales and Marketing. "As part of a worldwide network of service providers and with their biospecimen specialty and state-of-the-art Olink proteomics solutions implementation, Discovery is well-positioned to contribute to a safer and healthier world."

"Discovery continues to stay ahead of the proteomics revolution," said Glenn Bilawsky, Discovery CEO. "By integrating Olink Explore HT with our access to the world's largest biospecimen inventory and the advanced robotic automation of our Proteome Center, we significantly enhance the quality, speed, and efficiency of protein biomarker analyses. We can provide target specimens for analysis and derive more data from smaller samples in less time than our competitors. Our continued investment in innovative technologies like Olink Explore HT further empowers us to fulfill our mission of helping our clients advance new therapies and diagnostics to patients and their caregivers."

To learn more about Discovery's proteomic services capabilities, please visit www.dls.com/biomarker-services/proteomics.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists. We combine a comprehensive commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with outstanding multi-omic biomarker service laboratories. Our offerings include genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services, accelerating the development of new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain a substantial recallable donor pool, supplying Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs at any phase of development and scale.

Motivated by leading scientific expertise and innovative application of current technologies, the Discovery team collaborates with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and achieve results, aiding in making critical research and development decisions with unparalleled speed. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit www.dls.com.

SOURCE Discovery Life Sciences

Also from this source

Discovery Life Sciences erweitert seine Hochdurchsatz-Proteomik-Dienstleistungen

Discovery Life Sciences expands high-throughput proteomics services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.