DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES JOINS AKOYA BIOSCIENCES' GLOBAL SERVICE PROVIDER NETWORK TO ACCELERATE IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY RESEARCH

News provided by

Discovery Life Sciences

18 May, 2023, 08:05 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, announced today that it has officially qualified as one of Akoya Biosciences' global service providers. The qualification process evaluated Discovery's proficiency in staining, imaging, and analysis―allowing the company to deliver comprehensive spatial imaging services to researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research.

With this qualification, Discovery gains access to Akoya's PhenoImager® HT workflows, which can provide insights into the tumor microenvironment (TME) with unprecedented levels of detail and cellular co-expression with spatial contexture between cell types. These new spatial imaging technologies allow Discovery to better serve its clients in immuno-oncology by dissecting the delicate and complex biological interactions between different cell types.

As a qualified provider, Discovery has received additional tools for quantitative QC of future panels and operator and autostainer consistency. The company's pathologist-driven, CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified, and GCLP-compliant multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) assay development program draws heavily on decades of expertise in histopathology as well as experience in virtual microscopy powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Akoya's spatial imaging technologies enhance Discovery's capabilities―offering the highest quality multiplex IF stains with superior imaging while fully customizable according to client needs.

"Being qualified as a global service provider of Akoya is a significant milestone for Discovery," said Christiaan Neeleman, head of Global Tissue Biomarker Services at Discovery. "We are excited to leverage this technology to deliver better insights into the tumor microenvironment for our biopharma clients. With Akoya's reliable multiplex technology, we can perform faster and higher quality analysis on a single tissue slide, helping us better understand complex disease mechanisms so our clients can develop more effective treatments."

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories, including genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.   

Through AllCells®, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain the largest recallable donor pool to supply Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs in any phase of development and at any scale.

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit dls.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Discovery Life Sciences

Also from this source

DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES JOINS AKOYA BIOSCIENCES' GLOBAL SERVICE PROVIDER NETWORK TO ACCELERATE IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY RESEARCH

DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCE TRITT DEM GLOBALEN DIENSTLEISTUNGSNETZWERK VON AKOYA BIOSCIENCES BEI, UM DIE IMMUNO-ONKOLOGISCHE FORSCHUNG ZU BESCHLEUNIGEN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.