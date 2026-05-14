DISCOVERY+ NOW AVAILABLE TO SPECTRUM TV CUSTOMERS AT NO EXTRA COST

Customers Can Unlock More Than $125/Month in Streaming App Value with Eligible Spectrum TV Plans

Key Takeaways:

Spectrum TV customers with eligible plans now receive ad-supported discovery+, featuring popular reality and lifestyle shows plus documentaries from HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Investigation Discovery.

discovery+ expands Spectrum's Seamless Entertainment experience which brings live TV together with popular streaming apps at no additional cost.

Customers without a traditional TV package can purchase discovery+ à la carte through the Spectrum App Store.

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum and Warner Bros. Discovery today announced that the discovery+ streaming app is now included at no additional cost for customers with eligible Spectrum TV plans. Now Spectrum TV customers can immediately begin streaming their favorite discovery+ hit shows, from "90 Day Fiancé" to "Gold Rush" and "Ghost Adventures." This builds on Spectrum's Seamless Entertainment experience, which brings together live TV and popular streaming apps and includes more than $125 per month in retail streaming value.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Spectrum TV customers can activate ad-supported discovery+, which retails for $5.99 per month, for no extra cost to begin streaming hit shows from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet and more. Customers can also upgrade to discovery+ (Ad-Free), which retails for $9.99 per month, by paying the $4 difference. Additionally, Spectrum customers without an eligible TV plan can use The Spectrum App Store to purchase discovery+ and other streaming apps à la carte.

"The inclusion of discovery+ extends the value Spectrum TV delivers to customers with more choice and flexibility in what and how to watch," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition at Spectrum. "We're meeting customers wherever they are by bringing live TV and streaming together so they can enjoy discovery+ and other popular apps without managing separate subscriptions and with built-in cost savings."

Spectrum's Seamless Entertainment experience delivers more than $125 in retail streaming value, paired with The Spectrum App Store, where customers seamlessly activate and manage their apps, and the Xumo Stream Box, which provides an all-in-one place to search, discover and watch TV. Ad-supported discovery+ joins a lineup of popular apps included with eligible Spectrum TV plans, including the ad-supported versions of:

"Our partnership with Spectrum allows us to put discovery+ in front of millions of customers in a way that fits naturally with how they already watch TV," said Scott Miller, President, Networks and Streaming Distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery. "By making discovery+ available as part of Spectrum TV Select and giving customers without a traditional TV plan the ability to purchase à la carte, we're extending the reach of our world-class portfolio and making it even more convenient for fans to watch their favorite home, food, true crime, relationships and lifestyle programming as part of their existing Spectrum experience."

With the discovery+ streaming app, viewers can enjoy fan-favorite shows and exclusive originals from many of the most popular lifestyle and nonfiction brands, including top reality shows, "House Hunters," "Chopped" and "1000-lb Sisters,"; adventure and documentary programs, "Expedition Unknown," "Ghost Brothers," "Planet Earth"; lifestyle shows, "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines," and more.

Spectrum TV customers can learn more and activate discovery+ at The Spectrum App Store.

Streaming apps included in qualifying Spectrum TV plans for residential customers only.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, HBO Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.