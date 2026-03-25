Discovery Place and Bank of America Partnership Ignites STEM Careers for Charlotte Students

Girls Day Out, STEM Scholars and Queen City Code Quest programs provide real-world learning and mentorship

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Place and Bank of America today announced a renewed partnership that enables hundreds of young Charlotte students to learn about STEM related topics and careers every year through three programs – Girls Day Out, STEM Scholars and Queen City Code Quest.

On a recent day at Discovery Place Science, dozens of middle school students walked through the museum's doors curious about science. By the end of the day, they were designing prosthetic limbs, tackling engineering challenges and imagining future careers in STEM.

Experiences like these are made possible through Discovery Place's ongoing partnership with Bank of America, which provides support for hands-on learning, mentorship and career exploration opportunities for students across the Charlotte region. For nearly 30 years, Discovery Place and Bank of America have partnered in education to expand access to engaging STEM experiences for local students. Together, the organizations are creating pathways for middle and high school students to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics in dynamic, engaging ways, while helping them build confidence, think creatively and sharpen problem-solving skills.

"Partnerships like this allow us to do more than teach science — they allow us to open doors to new possibilities for young learners," said Catherine Wilson Horne, President and CEO of Discovery Place. "With the generous support of Bank of America, Discovery Place is creating opportunities for young people across our community to experiment, solve problems and discover their potential as the next generation of STEM leaders."

Throughout the year, Discovery Place and Bank of America collaborate on initiatives including Girls Day Out, STEM Scholars and Queen City Code Quest. For many students, these programs are a first chance to step into the role of a scientist, engineer or innovator. Bank of America employees actively volunteer across these programs, working alongside students as mentors and role models to bring STEM learning to life.

"Charlotte's future depends on the talent we cultivate today, and programs like these create a powerful bridge between curiosity and career," said Kieth Cockrell, president, Bank of America Charlotte. "By partnering with Discovery Place, we're investing in hands-on experiences that spark curiosity, unlock potential and help prepare the next generation of innovators who will shape our community."

Girls Day Out invites eighth and ninth grade girls from schools in Mecklenburg County to spend a full day immersed in science and engineering, including IMAX screenings, guest speakers and hands-on design challenges. Students put their skills to the test with activities like prototyping prosthetic legs, gaining critical thinking experience and insight into biomedical engineering careers.

STEM Scholars gives rising high school juniors and seniors a deeper dive into college and career readiness. Scholars participate in workshops on public speaking, interviewing, personal finance and college preparation, connect with Discovery Place educators and Bank of America mentors, and showcase their growth in a capstone presentation.

Queen City Code Quest welcomes middle and high school students to compete in coding and robotics challenges, helping them practice programming fundamentals, build teamwork and problem-solving skills and explore how technology can be applied to real-world scenarios.

Over the course of their 30-year partnership, Discovery Place and Bank of America have helped more students explore, experiment and discover where STEM can take them — cultivating the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers and STEM leaders in the Charlotte region.

Upcoming events being hosted at Discovery Place Science as part of the partnership include:

Girls Day Out – Tuesday, March 31

Girls Day Out – Tuesday, April 21

Girls Day Out – Thursday, April 30

About Discovery Place Science

Discovery Place Science is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the leading hub for science learning in the Carolinas — dedicated to the exchange of ideas, scientific exploration and creative expression to encourage innovative problem-solving and learning for all ages. Located in Uptown Charlotte at 168 W. 6th Street, the Museum brings relevant, contemporary science to life through groundbreaking exhibitions, educational programming and interactive activities. For more information about Discovery Place Science, visit discoveryplace.org.

About Bank of America Charlotte

From its origins in 1874, Bank of America has helped shape Charlotte's identity and growth. The bank has played a central role in the city's emergence as a global financial hub, influencing everything from its business infrastructure and early industrial expansion, to its current skyline and stadiums. Today, Bank of America continues to play a critical leadership role in Charlotte's progress by supporting local businesses, investing in community development and driving regional growth through sustained philanthropic giving, financing and employment across the metro area.

SOURCE Discovery Place, Inc.