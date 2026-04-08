Discovery Place Science Joins the Global City Nature Challenge 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Place Science is joining the worldwide City Nature Challenge, taking place in more than 400 cities, April 24–27, 2026. The global community science event invites people of all ages to celebrate the wild side of their neighborhoods and explore nature, from birds and bugs to plants and fungi.

Using the iNaturalist app on a smartphone, people can easily document the wildlife they encounter and contribute to a growing database of urban biodiversity. Every observation—whether in a backyard, city park or anywhere in between—helps scientists better understand the natural world around us. From seasoned naturalists to casual observers, the City Nature Challenge is a fun and accessible way to get outside, connect with nature and contribute to real scientific research.

"The 2026 City Nature Challenge is a wonderful way to enjoy nature, and learning to identify the creatures around you transforms the way you see the world," said Elliot Provance, Sr. Director of Collections at Discovery Place. "What once looked like a blur of green becomes a rich, diverse ecosystem full of detail and discovery. The more you notice, the more you appreciate and the more you're inspired to document, share and help protect the natural world around you."

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and California Academy of Sciences launched the City Nature Challenge in 2016 as a fun way to capitalize on their home cities' friendly rivalry and hold an event around urban biodiversity. It has since grown into an international movement with cities around the world participating and collaborating to discover the unique wildlife in their communities.

How to Participate in Charlotte

Download the iNaturalist app

Head outdoors anywhere in the Charlotte area

Snap photos of wild plants and animals

Upload your observations to contribute to the City Nature Challenge

Be part of the local movement by exploring the City Nature Challenge: Charlotte Metro Region page and join Discovery Place Science in celebrating nature.

About Discovery Place Science

Discovery Place Science is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the leading hub for science learning in the Carolinas — dedicated to the exchange of ideas, scientific exploration and creative expression to encourage innovative problem-solving and learning for all ages. Located in Uptown Charlotte at 168 W. 6th Street, the Museum brings relevant, contemporary science to life through groundbreaking exhibitions, educational programming and interactive activities. For more information about Discovery Place Science, visit discoveryplace.org.

SOURCE Discovery Place, Inc.