Discovery Senior Living's SHINE® Memory Care Program Earns National Certificate of Recognition From Alzheimer's Association®

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living's SHINE® Memory Care program has received a national Certificate of Recognition from the Alzheimer's Association, the country's leading, voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care and research. The distinction comes following a comprehensive review of the SHINE® Memory Care program curriculum, which uses scientific principles to promote engagement, comprehension, and lifestyle quality for seniors living with dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease or other memory-related issues. Discovery Senior Living is one of eight provider organizations nationally to receive this recognition from the Alzheimer's Association®.

The Alzheimer's Association® Dementia Care Practice Recommendations use a comprehensive review of current evidence, best practices and expert opinions about how best to inform and influence dementia care standards, team member training, practice and policy with a person-centered focus.

Designed and developed by Discovery Senior Living, the SHINE® Memory Care program is built upon a foundational principle of deeper personalization and emphasizes six individual points of focus to create a holistic approach to memory care that's available exclusively in Discovery Senior Living memory care communities nationwide. SHINE® Memory Care team members receive specialized training and certification, making them uniquely prepared to administer person-centered care.

"This recognition is an honor for our organization and a testament to the quality of SHINE®," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "It shows that SHINE®'s person-centered approach is at the leading edge of the dementia care industry, and driven in part by recommendations from the Alzheimer's Association, we've now further enhanced the program to better identify and meet the unique needs of our residents."

The certified SHINE® Memory Care program curriculum will be utilized across the Discovery Senior Living organization as part of its professional care worker training. Additionally, the Alzheimer's Association® will recognize SHINE® Memory Care and its dementia care training program on its website, alz.org.

Currently, the SHINE® Memory Care program is available at 40 Discovery Senior Living communities across the nation where the Memory Care lifestyle option is offered. In total, Discovery Senior Living owns and operates a portfolio of 55 Independent, Assisted Living and/or Memory Care communities in 13 states.

