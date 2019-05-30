Discrete Diodes in 2019: Insights & Outlook on the World Market, 2017 to 2025
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Discrete Diodes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments and End Use Industries:
Product Segments
- Small Signal Diode
- Power Diode
- Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode
End Use Industries
- Automotives
- Communications
- Computer & Computer Peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Other Industries
The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Central Semiconductor Corp. (USA)
- Diodes Incorporated (USA)
- Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (USA)
- Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. (Japan)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- IXYS Corporation (USA)
- Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
- Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
- M/A-Com Technology Solutions (USA)
- Microsemi Corporation (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
- ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Semikron International GmbH (Germany)
- Semtech Corporation (USA)
- Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Electronic Components: An Introductory Prelude
Semiconductor Devices Become Integral to Electronics Manufacturing
Key Statistical Findings
Discrete Diodes - Market Overview
Discrete Diodes - A Mature Market Characterized by Product Commoditization & Pricing Pressures
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Electronic Contract Manufacturers Emerge as Primary Consumer Segment for Discrete Diodes
Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Outlook
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Developing Markets Continue to be Bright Spots for Growth
The Booming ECMS Sector to Boost Demand for Discrete Diodes in Asia-Pacific
Discrete Diodes Market Faces Inevitable Challenge from Integrated Circuit Chips
A Look into Key Electronic Device Markets Helping Sustain Demand for Discrete Diodes
Communications Equipment - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Stable Consumer Electronics Market to Sustain Growth
Opportunity Indicators:
Computers and Computer Peripherals Weighing Down on the Market
Rising Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth
Steady Automobile Production & Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles to Boost Market Prospects for Discrete Diodes
Opportunity Indicators
Applications of Diodes Grow in the Medical Electronics Sector
Miniaturization Gains Momentum
Advanced Packaging Technologies Take Center Stage
A Brief Review of Select Discrete Diodes
RF & Microwave Diodes - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Military & Space Applications - A Potential Market for Schottky Diodes
Other Diodes
Laser Diodes
Light Emitting Diodes & Organic Light Emitting Diodes
Diode Arrays Witness Surge in Demand
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Semiconductor Family: Discretes & Integrated Circuits
Diodes
Diode Arrays
Product Segments
Small Signal Diode
Power Diode
Zener Diode
Applications of Zener Diodes
Zener Diode Vs Pin Varistor in Transient Suppressor
Clamping Voltage
Speed
Discrete Zener Diodes
Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Diode
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Offshore Manufacturing Continues to Gain Pace as Manufacturers Look to Cut Costs
Competitive Landscape - A Statistical Snapshot
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Littelfuse Introduces Second Generation SiC Schottky Diodes
Vishay Introduces Mid-Power UVC Diode
Osram Introduces Second-Generation Blue Multi-Mode Laser Diode for Headlamps
Wolfspeed Unveils 5th Generation 1700V SiC Schottky Diode
Littelfuse Introduces Bidirectional TVS Diode Array with 5A Surge Tolerance
Mitsubishi Introduces 638nm Red Laser Diode Targeted at Projectors
Littelfuse Introduces AEC-Q101 Qualified TVS Diode for Automotive Applications
Littelfuse Introduces TVS Diode Arrays for Ethernet Ports
Pasternack Introduces New SPDT High-Power PIN Diode RF Switches
Toshiba Launches New Low Reverse-Current Schottky Diode
Vishay Expands Power Modules in the SOT-227 Package Offerings
ON Semiconductor Introduces SiC Schottky Diodes for Automotive Applications
Littelfuse Expands SiC Schottky Diodes Portfolio
Microsemi Expands Silicon Carbide Product Portfolios with New Diodes
Bourns Introduces TVS Diodes with 3pF Capacitance
Vishay Unveils New High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes for Automotive Applications
Littelfuse Introduces New Automotive-Grade TVS Diode Arrays
Infineon Launches New IGBT Diodes
Littelfuse Launches Unidirectional TVS Diode Arrays
Renesas Unveils New Series of DML Diodes
Littelfuse Introduces New TVS Diode Arrays for Automotive Applications
ON Semiconductor Introduces New 650 V SiC Schottky Diodes
Littelfuse Introduces New TVS Diode Arrays for Telecom Ports
Vishay Introduces New Ceramic /Quartz-based UVC Emitting Diodes
Littelfuse Introduces New 1200V SiC Schottky Diodes
Nexperia Unveils New IVN Protection Diodes
Toshiba Introduces New 650V SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes
Infineon Introduces CoolSiC Schottky Diode 650 V G6
Toshiba Unveils Bidirectional ESD Protection Diode for Mobile Applications
Toshiba Introduces DF2SxxP2 Series of TVS Diodes
Nexperia Introduces New Miniature TVS Diodes
Littelfuse Launches GEN2, New 1200V Silicon Carbide Diodes
MACOM Technology Introduces New Integrated AlGaAs PIN Diode Switches
Littelfuse Introduces New Bidirectional Diode Arrays
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
TRUMPF Acquires Photonics GmbH from Philips
Taiwan Semiconductor Takes Over Fairchild's TVS Portfolio from ON Semiconductor
Microchip Acquires Microsemi
SMC Diodes Signs Distribution Agreement with World Micro
Littelfuse Acquires IXYS Corporation
SMC Diode Solutions Signs Distribution Agreement with Avnet USI
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 84)
- The United States (41)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (16)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
