DISFRUTAR, BARCELONA, IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2024

Disfrutar in Barcelona is named The Best Restaurant in Europe and The World's Best Restaurant 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

in is named The Best Restaurant in and The World's Best Restaurant 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Announced this evening at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas , the 2024 ranking includes restaurants from 26 territories in five continents worldwide and introduces three restaurants making their list debut

, the 2024 ranking includes restaurants from 26 territories in five continents worldwide and introduces three restaurants making their list debut Neil Perry , original founder of Rockpool Group in Australia and current chef-owner of Margaret in Sydney , receives the Woodford Reserve Icon Award

, original founder of Rockpool Group in Australia and current chef-owner of Margaret in , receives the Woodford Reserve Icon Award Paris -based Nina Métayer wins The World's Best Pastry Chef Award 2024, sponsored by Sosa

-based wins The World's Best Pastry Chef Award 2024, sponsored by Sosa The Beronia World's Best Sommelier Award 2024 is presented to Pablo Rivero of Don Julio , Buenos Aires

of , Wing in Hong Kong earns the Highest New Entry Award

in earns the Highest New Entry Award The Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Highstreet World, goes to The Chairman , Hong Kong

, Nobelhart & Schmutzig in Berlin is announced as the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award

in is announced as the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura from Maido in Lima receives the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2024

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of gastronomy came together in the neon-lit city of Las Vegas in the United States this evening to celebrate and recognise The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Barcelona's Disfrutar named The World's Best Restaurant and The Best Restaurant in Europe. The awards ceremony, hosted at Wynn Las Vegas, honours the very best gastronomic talent from 26 territories across five continents.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic or see the bottom of this release.

Disfrutar in Barcelona is named The World’s Best Restaurant and The Best Restaurant in Europe at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, held in Las Vegas. View PDF

Disfrutar, the Barcelona restaurant run by the skilled chef trio of Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, is named The World's Best Restaurant 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, succeeding the 2023 winner, Central in Lima, which now enjoys an elevated position in the Best of the Best hall of fame.

Ranked at No.2 in the 2023 list, Disfrutar is famed for modern techniques and beautiful ingredients, resulting in an experience that subverts traditional fine dining in a completely surprising way. The tasting menu showcases a Mediterranean identity with avant-garde flavours to deliver daring contemporary food that is truly thought-provoking. Disfrutar is followed in the ranking by Asador Etxebarri (No.2) in Atxondo and Table by Bruno Verjus (No.3) in Paris.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "It is with great excitement that we announce the list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and honour the iconoclastic Disfrutar as The World's Best Restaurant. The team, led by Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, has shown extraordinary dedication to its craft, amazing and delighting diners with every dish on its extensive menu. This year sees the culinary community celebrate a truly global list featuring restaurants across 26 territories, demonstrating that the appetite for diversity and excellence in hospitality shows no sign of waning."

Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura, the chef-owner of Maido in Lima, wins the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2024, the only award to be voted for by his peers, in light of his dedication to putting Peru onto the world culinary stage, evidenced by Maido's position as No.1 on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2023.

Australian chef and restaurateur Neil Perry – whose restaurant portfolio has included the legendary Rockpool Bar & Grill, Rosetta and Spice Temple, as well as his latest venture, Margaret – has enjoyed a career spanning more than 45 years and is now rewarded with the Woodford Reserve Icon Award. Perry is arguably his country's most influential chef and is known for his visionary interpretations of Modern Australian and Asian cuisines.

Nina Métayer is named The World's Best Pastry Chef 2024, sponsored by Sosa. Métayer's sculptural creations have garnered attention the world over and her beautiful work is inspiring a new generation of pastry chefs.

Restaurants from four new cities have entered or re-entered the list, with La Colombe in Cape Town (No.49), SingleThread in Healdsburg (No.46), Oteque in Rio de Janeiro (No.37), and Mingles in Seoul (No.44), showing the awards' ever-expanding international footprint in recognising the best restaurants across the globe.

Based in Hong Kong, chef Vicky Cheng's Wing (No.20) is recognised with the Highest New Entry Award 2024, and The Chairman (No.26) – also in Hong Kong – bags the Highest Climber Award 2024, sponsored by Highstreet World. The Chairman moves up 24 spots from the 2023 list and was also recognised as The Best Restaurant in Hong Kong by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024.

The Beronia World's Best Sommelier Award is presented to Pablo Rivero, sommelier and owner of Don Julio, Buenos Aires. Previously recognised as Latin America's Best Sommelier 2022 as part of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Rivero is known for his championing of the region's wine and his thoughtful pairings with local produce.

Berlin's Nobelhart & Schmutzig (No.43) is announced as the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award, in recognition of its unerring advocacy for better agricultural policies and the voices of producers. Its 'brutally local' ethos is testament to its personal relationships with farmers and growers, allowing the team to offer a truly regional and seasonal menu.

The evening also celebrated those honoured with pre-announced special awards. These included: Champions of Change winners Jessica Rosval and Caroline Caporossi – founders of Roots in Modena, a social enterprise restaurant that hosts a training programme for migrant women – and João Diamante of Diamantes Na Cozinha in Rio de Janeiro, founder of a culinary initiative which creates opportunities for young people in vulnerable situations; Janaína Torres, winner of The World's Best Female Chef Award; Plénitude in Paris, which was presented with the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award; and Kato, Los Angeles, which picked up the Resy One To Watch Award.

The Voting Process

The list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 is created from the votes of 1,080 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets who make up The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. The gender-balanced Academy is comprised of 27 separate regions around the world, each of which has 40 members including an Academy Chair. No sponsor from the event has any influence over the voting process.

Professional services consultancy Deloitte independently adjudicates The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, including the ranking from 1-50. This adjudication ensures that the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting lists are protected.

Best of the Best

Those in the elite group of No.1 ranked restaurants (listed below) have delivered on their exemplary reputations time and again and will be forever honoured as iconic dining destinations in the Best of the Best hall of fame. The chefs and restaurateurs who have led these restaurants to the pinnacle of the list have expressed their desire to invest in the future of the sector and 'give back' to the food world through new projects and innovation. The following restaurants have been named No.1 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants since the list's inception and were therefore not eligible for voting in 2024:

El Bulli (2002, 2006-2009)

The French Laundry (2003-2004)

The Fat Duck (2005)

Noma – original location (2010-2012, 2014)

El Celler de Can Roca (2013, 2015)

(2013, 2015) Osteria Francescana (2016, 2018)

Eleven Madison Park (2017)

Mirazur (2019)

Noma – current location (2021)

Geranium (2022)

Central (2023)

1-50 List:

Position Restaurant Location 1 Disfrutar Barcelona 2 Asador Etxebarri Atxondo 3 Table by Bruno Verjus Paris 4 Diverxo Madrid 5 Maido Lima 6 Atomix New York 7 Quintonil Mexico City 8 Alchemist Copenhagen 9 Gaggan Bangkok 10 Don Julio Buenos Aires 11 Septime Paris 12 Lido 84 Gardone Riviera 13 Trèsind Studio Dubai 14 Quique Dacosta Dénia 15 Sézanne Tokyo 16 Kjolle Lima 17 Kol London 18 Plénitude Paris 19 Reale Castel di Sangro 20 Wing Hong Kong 21 Florilège Tokyo 22 Steirereck Vienna 23 Sühring Bangkok 24 Odette Singapore 25 El Chato Bogotá 26 The Chairman Hong Kong 27 A Casa do Porco São Paolo 28 Elkano Getaria 29 Boragó Santiago 30 Restaurant Tim Raue Berlin 31 Belcanto Lisbon 32 Den Tokyo 33 Pujol Mexico City 34 Rosetta Mexico City 35 Frantzén Stockholm 36 The Jane Antwerp 37 Oteque Rio de Janeiro 38 Sorn Bangkok 39 Piazza Duomo Alba 40 Le Du Bangkok 41 Mayta Lima 42 Ikoyi London 43 Nobelhart & Schmutzig Berlin 44 Mingles Seoul 45 Arpège Paris 46 SingleThread Healdsburg 47 Schloss Schauenstein Fürstenau 48 Hiša Franko Kobarid 49 La Colombe Cape Town 50 Uliassi Senigallia

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

50 Best Social Media

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends. The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best Discovery and the #50BestTalks series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.

About the host city: The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide and with operating the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With nearly 155,000 hotel rooms and more than 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas alone, the LVCVA's mission centres on attracting leisure and business visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop designed and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the main partners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Our partners:

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority (LVCVA) – Official Host City

Wynn Las Vegas – Official Host Hotel Partner

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – Main Partner & Official Water Partner; sponsor of The World's Best

Restaurant Award

Estrella Damm – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award

– Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award Resy & American Express – Official Booking Platform and Credit Card Partner; sponsor of Resy One To Watch Award; presenting partner of 50 Best Signature Sessions

Gin Mare – Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

Woodford Reserve – Official American Whiskey Partner, sponsor of the Woodford Reserve Icon Award

Sosa – Official Ingredients Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Pastry Chef Award

Beronia – Official Wine Partner; sponsor of the Beronia World's Best Sommelier Award

Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner

Lee Kum Kee – Official Sauce and Condiment Partner

– Official Sauce and Condiment Partner Dassai Sake – Official Sake Partner

Kaviari – Official Caviar Partner

Hwayo – Official Soju Partner

illycaffè – Official Coffee Partner

Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte – Official Champagne Partner

Tequila Ocho – Official Tequila Partner

– Official Tequila Partner The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. – Official Whiskey of the World Partner

Cinco Jotas – Official Iberico Ham Partner

Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur – Official Mexican Liqueur Partner

Three Cents – Official Mixers Partner

– Official Mixers Partner Highstreet World – Official Metaverse Partner, sponsor of the Highest Climber Award

Nude Glass – Official Glassware Partner

Jaén Selección – Official Olive Oil Partner

Resorts World Las Vegas – Official Welcome Dinner & Closing Party Partner

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – Official Partner

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2432042/50_Best_Disfrutar_Barcelona.jpg

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429183/50_Best_Restaurants_PDF.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361814/4741596/World_50_Best_2024_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best